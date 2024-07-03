iifl-logo-icon 1
Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Share Price

3.41
(4.92%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open3.41
  • Day's High3.41
  • 52 Wk High3.42
  • Prev. Close3.25
  • Day's Low3.41
  • 52 Wk Low 1.76
  • Turnover (lac)0.5
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value35.6
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.09
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

3.41

Prev. Close

3.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0.5

Day's High

3.41

Day's Low

3.41

52 Week's High

3.42

52 Week's Low

1.76

Book Value

35.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.09

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:13 PM
Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.37%

Non-Promoter- 98.62%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

12

12

12

12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.73

30.73

30.73

30.73

Net Worth

42.73

42.73

42.73

42.73

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.85

-0.06

0.65

0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Kailash Gangasahay Gupta

Chairman & Managing Director

Vijaysingh Nanusingh Rathore

Independent Director

Satish Chand

Independent Director

Julie Pareshbhai Joshi

Independent Director

Nilesh Arvindkumar Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd

Summary

Vax Housing Finance Corporation Limited was formerly incorporated as a Public Limited Company in the name Vax Finance Limited in September, 1994. The Company was promoted by Vijaysingh Rathore, Kailash Gupta & Suryakant Vithlani. The company is presently engaged in the business of investment and trading in shares and securities. In Feb.96, the Company came out with a public issue of Rs. 2.40 cr. to part finance the companys business of asset finance and bill discounting.During year 1997-98 the Companys name was changed from Vax Finance Limited to Vax Housing Finance Corporation Limited.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.41 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd is ₹4.09 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd is 0 and 0.10 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd is ₹1.76 and ₹3.42 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd?

Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.80%, 3 Years at 64.94%, 1 Year at 80.42%, 6 Month at 26.30%, 3 Month at 25.83% and 1 Month at 9.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.38 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 98.62 %

