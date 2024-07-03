Invest wise with Expert advice
Finance
Open₹3.41
Prev. Close₹3.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.5
Day's High₹3.41
Day's Low₹3.41
52 Week's High₹3.42
52 Week's Low₹1.76
Book Value₹35.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.09
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
12
12
12
12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.73
30.73
30.73
30.73
Net Worth
42.73
42.73
42.73
42.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.85
-0.06
0.65
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Kailash Gangasahay Gupta
Chairman & Managing Director
Vijaysingh Nanusingh Rathore
Independent Director
Satish Chand
Independent Director
Julie Pareshbhai Joshi
Independent Director
Nilesh Arvindkumar Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd
Summary
Vax Housing Finance Corporation Limited was formerly incorporated as a Public Limited Company in the name Vax Finance Limited in September, 1994. The Company was promoted by Vijaysingh Rathore, Kailash Gupta & Suryakant Vithlani. The company is presently engaged in the business of investment and trading in shares and securities. In Feb.96, the Company came out with a public issue of Rs. 2.40 cr. to part finance the companys business of asset finance and bill discounting.During year 1997-98 the Companys name was changed from Vax Finance Limited to Vax Housing Finance Corporation Limited.
The Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.41 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd is ₹4.09 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd is 0 and 0.10 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd is ₹1.76 and ₹3.42 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.80%, 3 Years at 64.94%, 1 Year at 80.42%, 6 Month at 26.30%, 3 Month at 25.83% and 1 Month at 9.65%.
