Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

VAX HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2007-2008 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: During the year under review Company has earned income from operation Rs.99,93,942/- compared to Rs. 32,13,914 for the previous year. Company has achieved a profit of Rs. 7064163/- compared to profit of Rs.1,84,106/- for the previous year.