Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

3.25
(-4.69%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:46:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

12

12

12

12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.73

30.73

30.73

30.73

Net Worth

42.73

42.73

42.73

42.73

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

42.73

42.73

42.73

42.73

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.83

0.83

0.83

0.83

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

31.66

31.7

32.61

32.67

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.8

0.8

0.8

0.83

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

31.64

31.64

32.51

32.51

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.78

-0.74

-0.7

-0.67

Cash

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

Total Assets

32.55

32.59

33.51

33.57

