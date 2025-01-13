Vax Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
12
12
12
12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.73
30.73
30.73
30.73
Net Worth
42.73
42.73
42.73
42.73
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
42.73
42.73
42.73
42.73
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.83
0.83
0.83
0.83
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
31.66
31.7
32.61
32.67
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.8
0.8
0.8
0.83
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
31.64
31.64
32.51
32.51
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.78
-0.74
-0.7
-0.67
Cash
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Total Assets
32.55
32.59
33.51
33.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.