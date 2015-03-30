To

The Members of VBC Industries Limited,

Hyderabad.

Report on the Financial Statements:

01. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of VBC Industries Limited, Hyderabad ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2014, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements:

02. Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956 ("the Act"). This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor’s Responsibility:

03. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

04. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Company’s preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entity’s internal control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

05. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Basis of Qualification:

06. Non-provision of FSA charges for the years 2010-11 to 2012-13 totaling to Rs. 8,11,14,714/- pending resolution of the appeals pending before various judicial authorities as stated in Note no 2.30(1 )(a) to Financial Statements, has resulted in understatement of the loss for the year.

Qualified Opinion:

07. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and subject to our remarks under paragraph (06) above dealing with the Basis of Qualified Opinion the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

a. in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2014;

b. In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the Loss for the year ended on that date; and

c. In the case of Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matters

08. We draw attention to note no 02.31 to the financial statements relating to the writ petition filed by the company allowed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court by its order dated 29"’ April 2014 against the levy of Load factor short fall charges for the period from September, 2005 to August, 2006 during which the Ferro Alloys Unit of the Company was closed, and for the years from 2008-09 to 2011-12 during Load Reliefs (Power Cut Period) together with Surcharge thereon totaling to Rs. 52,80,34,663/- levied by the Central Power Distribution Company of AP Limited (CPDCL) and ordering CPDCL to pass a detailed order after considering the company’s explanations/ pleas. Our opinion is not qualified in respect of this matter.

09. We draw attention to note no 2.32 to the financial statements relating the maintenance of books of account on "Going Concern Concept" though the Ferro Alloys plant of the company did not carry any production activities during the year under report, due to non-supply of power by CPDCL, as described more elaborately, in paragraph (08)of the independent audit report. Our opinion is not qualified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2003 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of section 227 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.

2. As required by section 227(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement, dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. in our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement, comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in subsection (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956;

e. on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2014, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2014, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 274 (1) (g) of the Act.

For Brahmayya & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Regd. No. 000513S) Sd/- C.V. RAMANA RAO Camp: Hyderabad Partner Date : 29-05-2014 Membership No. 018545

Annexure to the Auditors Report referred to in Paragraph 9 of our Report of even date :

i) a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) The fixed assets could not be physically verified by the management during the year in accordance with a phased programme of verification, due to closure of its plant for the entire year. Accordingly, we are unable to report on any material discrepancies between the fixed assets register and the assets physically available.

c) No Fixed Assets have been disposed off by the Company during the year.

ii) a) Physical verification of inventory could not be conducted during the year by the management due to closure of the plant for the entire year.

b) As no physical verification has been conducted during the year, we are unable to report on the adequacy of the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management.

c) On the basis of our examination of the records of inventory, we are of the opinion that the Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. As no physical verification of inventories has been carried out during the year under report, we are unable to report regarding the discrepancies between the physical stocks and the book records.

iii) a) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1966. Consequently, clauses 4(iii) (b) to (d) of the Order are not applicable.

b) The Company has taken an unsecured loan of Rs. 66.88 Lakhs from a party during the year. Besides it had taken unsecured loans of Rs. 1182.59 Lakhs from 2 parties of which Rs 670 Lakhs is interest free to whom the provisions of section 301 of the Companies Act. 1956 apply.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us , the rate of interest and other terms & conditions in respect of the loans are not prima facie prejudicial to the to the interest of the company.

d) The company in arrears of payment of interest of Rs.76.23 Lakhs as on the date of Balance Sheet. However, the date of repayment of principal amount has not been stipulated.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business with regard to purchase of inventory, fixed assets and sale of goods and services. We have not observed any major weakness in the internal control system during the course of the audit.

v) i. According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the particulars of contracts and arrangements that need to be entered into the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been so entered.

ii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the contracts and arrangements made in pursuance of contracts or arrangements entered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been made at prices which are reasonable having regard to prevailing market prices at the relevant time.

vi) The Company has not accepted any deposits from public. Consequently the clause 4(vl) of the order is not applicable.

vii) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with its size and nature of its business.

viii) We have broadly reviewed the books of account relating to materials, labour and other Items of cost maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 209(1) (d) of the Companies Act, 1956 and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the records.

ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, there are delays in deposit/ remittances of amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income-tax, sales-tax, wealth-tax, custom duty, excise duty, service-tax, cess and other material statutory dues during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the details of undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and other material statutory dues which were in arrears as at 31st March 2014 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as under:

Nature of Statute Nature of Dues Period for which the amount relates Amount(Rs.) Employee Provident Fund Act, 1952 Employer contribution From 01.03.2012 to 31.08.2013 20,19,434 Employee Provident Fund Act, 1952 Employee contribution From 01.03.2012 to 31.08.2013 20,20,245 Employee state Insurance Corporation Act 1948 Employer contribution From 01.06.2012 to 31.08.2013 7,66,581 Employee state Insurance Corporation Act 1948 Employee contribution From 01.06.2012 to 31.08.2013 2,81,871 Professional Tax 1975 Employee contribution From 01.10.2012 to 31.08.2013 1,35,790 Income Tax Act Regular assessment tax For the financial year 2011-12 1,11,03,600 (excluding interest) Service Tax Act, Service tax on man power services, works contracts & rent a cab From 01.07.2012 to 31.08.2013 3,36,161 Service Tax Act, Service tax on rental Income From 01.04.2012 to 31.08.2013 10,91,616

c) As at 31st March 2013, there have been no disputed dues, which have not been deposited with the respective authorities in respect of Income tax, Sales tax, Wealth-tax, Service tax, Customs duty, Excise Duty and Cess except the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues *Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Period of which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central excise Act Demand for Differential duty on finalization 40.68 01-03-1994 to 31-08-1997 CESTAT, Bangalore Bench Central excise Act Demand for interest & penalty 0.86 1997-98 CESTAT, Bangalore Bench AP General Sales Tax Act Demand for Sales tax on lease rentals of bottles & crates. 18.93 Assessment years- 1996-97 & 1997-98 Sales Tax Appellate tribunal, Hyderabad. AP General Sales Tax Act Non-submission of "C" and "H" forms 18.48 2008-09 Commercial Tax Officer, Khairatabad Circle, Hyderabad Income Tax Act Income tax 74.41 2008-09 and 2009-10 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Hyderabad

* Net of pre-deposits made.

x) The Company has no accumulated losses. It has incurred cash losses in the financial year covered by our audit and also in the immediately preceding financial year.

xi) The Company during the year has defaulted in payment of loan installments and the interest thereon in respect of a term loan obtained from a bank. The overdue loan installments and interest arrears up to 31st March 2014 amount to Rs. 162 Lakhs and Rs. 455.46 Lakhs respectively.

xii) The Company has not granted any loans or advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities. Consequently the clause 4(xii) of the order is not applicable.

xiii) In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi/mutual benefit fund/society. Consequently the clause 4(xiii) of the order is not applicable.

xiv) In our opinion, the Company is not dealing in or trading in shares, securities, debentures and other instruments. Consequently the clause 4(xiv) of the order is not applicable.

xv) According to,the information and explanation given to us, the company has given two guarantees for loans taken by others from financial institutions. The guarantees given by the company along with other co-promoters to financial institutions on behalf of these two companies promoted by them are with the approval of shareholders in a general meeting and in accordance with the promoters’ agreements. Having regard to the information and explanations given to us the said guarantees are not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

xvi) In our opinion, the company has utilized fully the term loan obtained from a bank for the purpose for which the same has been obtained.

xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised during the year on short term basis have been used for long term investment.

xviii) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment of shares. Consequently the clause 4(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

xix) The Company has not issued any debentures so far. Consequently clause 4(xix) of the order is not applicable.

xx) During the year, the Company has not raised money by Public issue. Consequently the clause 4(xx) of the order is not applicable.

xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.