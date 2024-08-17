SectorChemicals
Open₹2.23
Prev. Close₹2.34
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹2.3
Day's Low₹2.23
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-35.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.09
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
45.18
45.18
45.18
45.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.58
52.38
63.22
63.1
Net Worth
83.76
97.56
108.4
108.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.9
1.41
43.96
59.35
yoy growth (%)
-36.21
-96.78
-25.93
Raw materials
-0.23
-0.32
-14.77
-20.81
As % of sales
26.08
22.96
33.61
35.06
Employee costs
-1.87
-2.56
-2.73
-2.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-14.09
-9.6
5
10.79
Depreciation
-1.78
-1.48
-0.99
-0.98
Tax paid
1.95
0.42
-3.23
-1.52
Working capital
-11.37
-7.19
10.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-36.21
-96.78
-25.93
Op profit growth
-51.71
-160.17
-43.5
EBIT growth
-28.57
-165.61
-43.27
Net profit growth
32.24
-617.59
-80.86
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2003
Gross Sales
0
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
M S Lakshmana Rao
Director
M V Ananthakrishna
Director
V S Rao
Director
B Kinnera Murthy
Director
R K R Gonela
Company Secretary
D S Sarma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by VBC Industries Ltd
Summary
Originally started in 1967 as a partnership firm, Vizag Bottling Company, to bottle and distribute aerated waters under a franchise agreement with Parle (Exports), Bombay, VBC Industries (VBCI) was into a private limited company in Sep.71. In Apr.86, it became a public limited company. To reflect the diversified activities, its name was changed to VBC Industries in May 87. In Nov.92, VBCI went public (premium : Rs 10) to part-finance the diversification into chemicals by establishing a plant to manufacture nitric acid (60% concentration) and thermally stabilised low-density ammonium nitrate (LDAN) prills of explosive grade for the first time in India. It has entered into a collaboration with Norst Hydro, Norway, for manufacturing LDAN. It has a technical collaboration with Uhde, Germany, for basic engineering of the ammonia nitrate plants. Commercial production started from Feb.95. VBCI exported 1400 tonnes of LDAN prills to Singapore, Burma, Srilanka and Cambodia. During the year 1996-97 the Company earned foreign exchange worth Rs 1.39 cr.The Companys proposal of a One Time Settlement (OTS) to pay off the Principal Loan Outstandings of Rs. 32.31 crores has been accepted by the financial institutions. The Company has entered into Business Purchase Agreement with M/s. Bharat Coca Cola Bottling South East Pvt Ltd. for transfer of its bottling business as an ongoing concern, for a cash consideration of Rs. 38.55 crores, which is sufficient to meet the OTS dues and the Bottling
