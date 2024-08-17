iifl-logo-icon 1
VBC Industries Ltd Share Price

2.24
(-4.27%)
Mar 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

VBC Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

2.23

Prev. Close

2.34

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

2.3

Day's Low

2.23

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-35.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.09

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

VBC Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

VBC Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

VBC Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:04 AM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Mar-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.55%

Foreign: 13.54%

Indian: 57.19%

Non-Promoter- 29.26%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

VBC Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

45.18

45.18

45.18

45.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.58

52.38

63.22

63.1

Net Worth

83.76

97.56

108.4

108.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.9

1.41

43.96

59.35

yoy growth (%)

-36.21

-96.78

-25.93

Raw materials

-0.23

-0.32

-14.77

-20.81

As % of sales

26.08

22.96

33.61

35.06

Employee costs

-1.87

-2.56

-2.73

-2.58

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-14.09

-9.6

5

10.79

Depreciation

-1.78

-1.48

-0.99

-0.98

Tax paid

1.95

0.42

-3.23

-1.52

Working capital

-11.37

-7.19

10.28

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-36.21

-96.78

-25.93

Op profit growth

-51.71

-160.17

-43.5

EBIT growth

-28.57

-165.61

-43.27

Net profit growth

32.24

-617.59

-80.86

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2003

Gross Sales

0

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

0

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.67

VBC Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT VBC Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

M S Lakshmana Rao

Director

M V Ananthakrishna

Director

V S Rao

Director

B Kinnera Murthy

Director

R K R Gonela

Company Secretary

D S Sarma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by VBC Industries Ltd

Summary

Originally started in 1967 as a partnership firm, Vizag Bottling Company, to bottle and distribute aerated waters under a franchise agreement with Parle (Exports), Bombay, VBC Industries (VBCI) was into a private limited company in Sep.71. In Apr.86, it became a public limited company. To reflect the diversified activities, its name was changed to VBC Industries in May 87. In Nov.92, VBCI went public (premium : Rs 10) to part-finance the diversification into chemicals by establishing a plant to manufacture nitric acid (60% concentration) and thermally stabilised low-density ammonium nitrate (LDAN) prills of explosive grade for the first time in India. It has entered into a collaboration with Norst Hydro, Norway, for manufacturing LDAN. It has a technical collaboration with Uhde, Germany, for basic engineering of the ammonia nitrate plants. Commercial production started from Feb.95. VBCI exported 1400 tonnes of LDAN prills to Singapore, Burma, Srilanka and Cambodia. During the year 1996-97 the Company earned foreign exchange worth Rs 1.39 cr.The Companys proposal of a One Time Settlement (OTS) to pay off the Principal Loan Outstandings of Rs. 32.31 crores has been accepted by the financial institutions. The Company has entered into Business Purchase Agreement with M/s. Bharat Coca Cola Bottling South East Pvt Ltd. for transfer of its bottling business as an ongoing concern, for a cash consideration of Rs. 38.55 crores, which is sufficient to meet the OTS dues and the Bottling
QUICKLINKS FOR VBC Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

