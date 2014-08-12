Dear Shareholder,

Your Directors take pleasure to present the 42nd Annual Report of VBC Industries Limited together with Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2014:

FINANCIAL RESULTS (HIGHLIGHTS):

Particulars Current year 2013-2014 Previous year 2012-2013 (Rs. in Lakhs) ( Rs. in lakhs) Gross Revenue 115.99 205.23 Loss before interest Depreciation & Tax(PBIDT) 165.94 333.32 Add Interest & Financial Charges 1065.75 479.03 Loss before Depreciation & Tax(PBDT) 1231.69 812.35 Add: Depreciation 178.26 148.57 Loss before tax(PBT) 1409.95 960.92 Less: Provision for taxation including Deferred Tax Charge for the year 195.41 42.50 Loss after Tax (PAT) 1214.54 918.42 Profit brought forward from the previous year 1074.16 1992.58 Less Loss for the year 1214.74 918.42 Balance carried to Balance Sheet (140.38) 1074.16

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE:

Your Directors wish to inform the members that during the Year 2012-13, the Company has completed the modernization work of its Ferro Alloys unit at Dinnedeverapadu, Kurnool District. However, because of severe power cuts imposed by the power distribution companies due to acute power shortage in the state, the Company could not operate the plant in the said year. The power crisis continued during the year under review and also other issues pending with CPCDCL, the Company could not start its operations. Consequently, the Gross revenue under report was only. Rs.115.99 lakhs compared to Rs. 205.23 lakhs of the previous year.

As the Company incurred loss during the year under report, your directors regret that the company is not in a position to declare dividend to its shareholders.

PROSPECTS:

Indian Steel Industry is playing a significant role in the economic growth of the country. The World Steel Association has estimated steel consumption in India to grow considerably at a faster rate during 2014-15. The long term future of the Iron and Steel Industry is optimistic and positive as Government of India is giving utmost importance to develop infrastructure facilities and also housing needs of the population will enhance the consumption of the Iron and Steel in the Country. However, a steep increase in power tariff by the power distribution companies in Andhra Pradesh, has completely negated the entire growth prospects of the Ferro Alloy Industry in Andhra Pradesh.

NEW PLANT:

Your Company’s plan to set up a modern integrated Ferro Alloys plant at Akkallapalli Village, Bhimini Mandal of Adilabad District with a capacity of 45,000 MTS of Silico Manganese was deferred in the present scenario.

INVESTMENT IN KGPL 445 MW GAS POWER PROJECT

Konaseema Gas Power Limited (KGPL) in which your Company has invested in equity was not able to operate its power plant during the year under review due to non-supply of gas to the Company from its suppliers from March, 2013 onwards.

INVESTMENT IN OPCL 20 MW HYDEL POWER PLANT

Orissa Power Consortium Limited (OPCL) which started generation of power under the 20 MW Hydro Electric Power Project and in which your Company also invested in equity, generated 93.12 MU Power and during the previous year under review. The Company generated a total revenue of Rs. 34.00 crores during 2013-14.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY & TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

In compliance with the requirements of Section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956, read with the Companies (Disclosure of particulars in the report of Board of Directors) Rules, 1988, the statement showing the particulars in relation to conservation of energy, technology absorbed and foreign exchange earnings and outgoings is furnished and forms part of this report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As required under Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement, Reports on Management Discussion & Analysis and Corporate Governance together with the Certificate of Auditors on Corporate Governance are provided separately in this Annual Report and forms part of Directors Report.

FIXED DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any fixed deposits from public.

PERSONNEL

Your Company is maintaining cordial relations with all its employees. Your Directors and management express happiness for commitment and dedication shown by the employees.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYES READ WITH THE COMPANIES (PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES) RULES, 1975, AS AMENDED

There is no employee covered under Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956.

INSURANCE

Your Company’s movable and immovable assets have been adequately insured against various risks.

DIRECTORS

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

As per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under, your Company has to appoint at least three Director’s as Independent Directors. Accordingly, Board recommends your approval for the appointment of Sri R.K.R. Gonela, Sri M.V. Ananthakrishna and Sri V.S. Rao as "Independent Directors" for a period of five years as per Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013.

As per Section 160 of the Companies Act,2013, Shri J. Kameswra Sarma, Director is liable to retire by rotation and eligible for re-appointment and the Board recommends the same for your approval.

RESIGNATION OF DR. M.V.V.S. MURTHI, DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY

Dr. M.V.V.S.Murthi, Director of the Company had resigned on 23-7-2014. The Board accepted his resignation and had placed on record its appreciation for the valuable services rendered by him during his tenure as the Director of the Company.

REPLIES TO AUDIT QUALIFICATION:

As advised by legal council your company has not made any provision for fuel surcharge adjustment due to the cases pending before various forums/ courts. Your directors are of the view that there are bright chances of winning the cases.

AUDITORS:

M/s. Brahmayya & Co., Chartered Accountants, the Auditors of the Company who retire at the conclusion of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting have consented to continue in office, if re-appointed. They have confirmed that their re-appointment, if made, will be in accordance with the limits specified U/ s. 139 of the Companies Act, 2013. Your Directors recommend their re-appointment for a period of three years up to the conclusion of the Companys Annual General Meeting to be held in 2017 which is subject to the approval for every Annual General Meeting.

COST AUDITORS:

Pursuant to the approval of the Central Government under Section 223B of the Companies Act, 1956, the Company has re-appointed M/s. Nageswara Rao & Co., Cost Accountants, Secundrahad (Firm Registration No.332) as the Cost Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year ending 31st March, 2015.

DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirements under Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956, with respect to Directors’ Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed that:

(i) In the preparation of annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2014, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

(ii) Such accounting policies have been selected and applied and that such judgments and estimates have been made as are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the loss of the Company for the period.

(iii) Proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records have been taken in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

(iv) The annual accounts of the company have been prepared on a ‘going concern basis.

DECLARATION

The Company has been regular in filing all Forms and Returns with the Registrar of Companies required under the Companies Act, 1956 and has not defaulted in repayment of deposits, payment of dividend, redemption of debentures and preference shares. Accordingly, the Company has not committed any of the defaults specified under Section 274(1 )(g) of the Companies Act, 1956 (as amended by the Companies Amendment Act, 2000) disqualifying its Directors to act as Directors of other Public Companies.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors thank all Members, customers, vendors, Regulatory & Government Authorities and the Bankers of the Company for the full support extended by them. Your Directors place on record their deep appreciation for the support and contribution of employees through their dedication, hard work and commitment and look forward to the future and confidence.

For and on behalf of the Board for VBC INDUSTRIES LIMITED

ANNEXURE TO DIRECTORS REPORT

A. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY :

Ferro Alloy Industry is highly power intensive and energy charges constitute a major element in the cost of production. Company, therefore, gives importance to energy conservation measures.

POWER AND FUEL CONSUMPTION Current Year Previous Year 2013-14 2012-13 1. Electricity a. Purchase Units (KWH) Nil 24,66,828 Total Amount ( Rs. in lacs) Nil 90.03 Rate /Unit (in Rs. ) Nil 3.65 b. Own Generation i) Through diesel generator Nil Nil Units (KWH) Nil Nil Units per Itrs. Of diesel Nil Nil Cost / Unit () (Fuel + Oil) Nil Nil ii) Through Steam Turbine /Generation Nil Nil Units Nil Nil Units per Itrs. Of fuel oil / gas Nil Nil Cost / Unit 2. Coal (specify quality & where used) Quantity (Tones) Nil Nil Total Cost Nil Nil Average Rate Nil Nil 3. Furnace Oil Quantity (K. Itrs) Nil Nil Total Cost Nil Nil Average Rate Nil Nil 4. Other internal generation Nil Nil CONSUMPTION PER UNIT OF PRODUCTION Electricity KWH/MT - Ferro Silicon Nil 8,999 Furnace Oil Nil Nil Coal (Specify quality) Nil Nil Others (specify) Nil Nil B. TECHNICAL ABSORPTION : 1. RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (R&D) Nil Nil a. Specify areas in which R&D is carried out by the Company Nil Nil b. Benefits derived as a result of the above R&D Nil Nil c. Future Plan of action: a) Production of special grade Ferro Silicon for high grade Steels b) Improvements in preparation of raw material facilities d. Expenditure on R&D i) Capital Nil Nil ii) Recurring Nil Nil iii) Total Nil Nil iv) Total R&D Expenditure as a percentage of total turnover Nil Nil 2. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, ADOPTATION & INNOVATION: a. Efforts in brief, made towards technology, absorption, adaptation and innovation Nil Nil b. Benefits derived as a result of the above efforts, e.g. product improvement, cost reduction, product development, import substitution Nil Nil c. In case of imported technology (imported during the last 5 years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year), Following information may be furnished: i) Technology imported Nil Nil ii) Year of Import Nil Nil iii) Has technology been fully absorbed Nil Nil iv) If not fully absorbed, areas where this has not taken place reasons there for and future plans of action Nil Nil d. Foreign Exchange Earnings & Outgo i) Foreign Exchange Earning at FOB Value Nil Nil ii) Foreign Exchange Outgo - A) CIF Value of Imports: Raw Materials, Components and Spares Nil Nil Capital Goods Nil Nil B) Others Nil Nil