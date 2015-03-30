VBC Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
45.18
45.18
45.18
45.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.58
52.38
63.22
63.1
Net Worth
83.76
97.56
108.4
108.28
Minority Interest
Debt
115.4
40.93
33.78
15.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.99
4.29
0.84
1.13
Total Liabilities
203.15
142.78
143.02
125.1
Fixed Assets
64.26
67.5
62.86
57.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
143.86
70.59
70.59
70.59
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.73
4.08
0.1
0.76
Networking Capital
-11.37
-0.03
6.56
-4.74
Inventories
15.27
15.51
15.87
14.17
Inventory Days
6,188.24
4,009.29
131.76
87.13
Sundry Debtors
0.09
0.1
0.25
0.19
Debtor Days
36.47
25.84
2.07
1.16
Other Current Assets
9.19
8.96
10.42
9.97
Sundry Creditors
-29.66
-18.1
-10.21
-18.45
Creditor Days
12,019.87
4,678.8
84.77
113.45
Other Current Liabilities
-6.26
-6.5
-9.76
-10.62
Cash
0.66
0.63
2.89
1.18
Total Assets
203.14
142.77
143.01
125.1
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.