Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.9
1.41
43.96
59.35
yoy growth (%)
-36.21
-96.78
-25.93
Raw materials
-0.23
-0.32
-14.77
-20.81
As % of sales
26.08
22.96
33.61
35.06
Employee costs
-1.87
-2.56
-2.73
-2.58
As % of sales
208.07
181.62
6.23
4.35
Other costs
-0.71
-2.49
-19.84
-24.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
78.87
176.81
45.13
40.88
Operating profit
-1.91
-3.97
6.6
11.68
OPM
-213.03
-281.4
15.02
19.69
Depreciation
-1.78
-1.48
-0.99
-0.98
Interest expense
-10.65
-4.79
-2.33
-2.15
Other income
0.25
0.64
1.73
2.23
Profit before tax
-14.09
-9.6
5
10.79
Taxes
1.95
0.42
-3.23
-1.52
Tax rate
-13.85
-4.42
-64.58
-14.09
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-12.14
-9.18
1.77
9.27
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-12.14
-9.18
1.77
9.27
yoy growth (%)
32.24
-617.59
-80.86
NPM
-1,348.48
-650.43
4.03
15.62
