VBC Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.24
(-4.27%)
Mar 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.9

1.41

43.96

59.35

yoy growth (%)

-36.21

-96.78

-25.93

Raw materials

-0.23

-0.32

-14.77

-20.81

As % of sales

26.08

22.96

33.61

35.06

Employee costs

-1.87

-2.56

-2.73

-2.58

As % of sales

208.07

181.62

6.23

4.35

Other costs

-0.71

-2.49

-19.84

-24.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

78.87

176.81

45.13

40.88

Operating profit

-1.91

-3.97

6.6

11.68

OPM

-213.03

-281.4

15.02

19.69

Depreciation

-1.78

-1.48

-0.99

-0.98

Interest expense

-10.65

-4.79

-2.33

-2.15

Other income

0.25

0.64

1.73

2.23

Profit before tax

-14.09

-9.6

5

10.79

Taxes

1.95

0.42

-3.23

-1.52

Tax rate

-13.85

-4.42

-64.58

-14.09

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-12.14

-9.18

1.77

9.27

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-12.14

-9.18

1.77

9.27

yoy growth (%)

32.24

-617.59

-80.86

NPM

-1,348.48

-650.43

4.03

15.62

