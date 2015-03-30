VBC Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-14.09
-9.6
5
10.79
Depreciation
-1.78
-1.48
-0.99
-0.98
Tax paid
1.95
0.42
-3.23
-1.52
Working capital
-11.37
-7.19
10.28
Other operating items
Operating
-25.29
-17.85
11.06
Capital expenditure
0.01
15.01
0.26
Free cash flow
-25.27
-2.84
11.33
Equity raised
103.1
124.78
124.54
Investing
73.27
0
0
Financing
123.51
54.85
26.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
274.6
176.78
161.88
