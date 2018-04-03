To the Members,

VCCL Limited

1. Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of VCCL Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2017, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Accounting Standards referred to in section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Company (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

3. Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act and other applicable authoritative pronouncements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

4. Basis of Qualified Opinion

As mentioned in clause 8 (ii) of Note - 11 of financial statements, BIFR passed order in Misc. Application filed by Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation Limited (UPSIDC) in the case related to LML Limited regarding resuming of land at Salon, District Amethi by UPSIDC. The possession of land along with building and other assets continues to remain with the Company. As such, we are unable to express any opinion as to the effect thereof if any, on the financial statements for the year.

The consequential effect of above para on assets and liabilities as at 31st March, 2017 and loss for the year ended 31st March, 2017 are not ascertainable.

5. Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effect of the matters described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph as mentioned above and read together with the other notes, give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

(a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2017;

(b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the loss for the year ended on that date; and

(c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

6. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

A. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

B. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. in our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 143 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014;

e. on the basis of written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2017, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31,2017, from being appointed as a Director in terms of sub-section (2) of section 164 of the Act; and

f. With respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements wherever applicable- Refer clause no. 2(a) and 2(b) of the Note no. 11 to the Financial Statements

ii) The Company is not required to make provisions as at 31st March, 2017 as required under the applicable law or accounting standards for material foreseeable losses, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii) There has been no amount required to be transferred to the Investors Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March, 2017.

iv) The Company has provided requisites disclosures in its Financial Statements as to holdings as well as dealings in Specified Bank Notes during the period from November 8, 2016 to December 30, 2016 and these are in accordance with the books of accounts maintained by the Company.

For ONKAR TANDON & CO. Chartered Accountants FRN-000953C CA ONKAR TANDON Place: Kanpur (Partner) Date: 15th May, 2017 M. No. 017232

ANNEXURE A

Annexure referred to in paragraph 6(A) of the Auditors Report under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of even date to the Members of VCCL Limited on the accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2017;

1. a) The Company has maintained a reconstructed record showing relevant particulars including quantitative details and location of the Fixed Assets.

b) There are no regular program of physical verification in the circumstances of Companys manufacturing operations having remained suspended for some years. No material discrepancies have been noticed in respect of the major items of Plant & Machinery physically verified at the year end.

c) Land is on long term lease from UPSIDC and conveyance / lease deed is pending for execution.

2. There is no inventory as the manufacturing operations remained suspended.

3. The Company has not granted any loans during the year to the parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

4. a) The company has not made any loan to a director nor has provided any guarantee/security in connection with loan taken by a director or a partner/relative of such director or to any firm in which any such director or relative is a partner.

b) The company has not made any loan or investment envisaged U/s. 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of The Companies Act, 2013.

6. In view of the suspension of own manufacturing operations continuing during the year at the plant, no records under Section 148 (1) of the Act were required by the Central Government to be maintained by the Company.

7. a) The Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues pertaining to it, including

Sales Tax and Income Tax Deducted at Source. b) Following dues are not deposited on account of disputes pending at various forums:

Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which Amount Relates Forum where dispute is pending 863320/- 1991-92 Tribunal Sales Tax / Trade Tax 2545375/- 1992-93 Tribunal Tax 725260/- 1993-94 Tribunal 122065/- 1994-95 Tribunal 27597/- 1999-00 Tribunal

c) There are no dues of Income Tax, Wealth Tax and Service Tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

8. The company has no loan/borrowings from financial Institution/Bank/Govt. nor has issued debentures and hence there is no default in repayment etc.

9. The company did not raise any money through public offer nor raised any term loan during the year.

10. As per the information and explanation given to us, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed during the year.

11. No managerial remuneration has been paid or provided during the year.

12. The company is not a Nidhi Company.

13. Though strictly LML Ltd. is not related party but to make the financial statement more transparent, the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements.

14. The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year.

15. During the year, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

16. The company is not required to be registered U/s. 45 1A of The Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 as no activities of Non-Banking Financial Institutions are carried on.

For ONKAR TANDON & CO. Chartered Accountants FRN-000953C CA ONKAR TANDON Place: Kanpur (Partner) Date: 15th May, 2017 M. No. 017232

ANNEXURE - B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF VCCL LIMITED AS ON 31st MARCH 2017.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

TO THE MEMBERS OF VCCL LIMITED

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of VCCL LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2017 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the guidance note on Audit of Internal financial control over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on audit of Internal financial controls over financial reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the standards on auditing as specified under Section 143 (10) of the companies act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those standards and the guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate Internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2017, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.