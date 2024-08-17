iifl-logo-icon 1
VCCL Ltd Share Price

4.2
(0.00%)
Apr 3, 2018|11:06:11 AM

VCCL Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Automobile

Open

4.2

Prev. Close

4.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

4.2

Day's Low

4.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-32.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.02

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

VCCL Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

VCCL Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

VCCL Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:04 AM
Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 67.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

VCCL Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-20.16

-19.99

-19.93

-19.35

Net Worth

-15.36

-15.19

-15.13

-14.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.1

-0.09

-0.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-0.16

-0.06

-0.57

-0.35

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.17

-0.58

-0.2

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

0.1

0.01

-0.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-9.53

13.98

-1.81

2.08

EBIT growth

158.02

-88.72

61.66

-5.69

Net profit growth

158.02

-88.72

61.57

-5.63

No Record Found

View Annually Results

VCCL Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

3,187.25

36.343,96,343.733,840.880.6427,553.26451.64

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

11,943.45

27.363,75,505.143,069.21.0535,589.12,777.61

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

790.4

48.172,90,956.114770.7915,37183.19

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

8,965.9

30.62,50,379.582,005.040.8912,688.05978.53

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

HYUNDAI

1,828.5

24.971,48,573.141,337.797.2616,876.17126.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT VCCL Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Ravindra Kumar Chadha

Independent Director

Gopi Kishan Malviya

Additional Director

Rakesh Kumar Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by VCCL Ltd

Summary

VESPA CAR CO LTDOBJECTS & ACTIVITIESManufacturing of all classes of automobiles including two-wheelers and three-wheelers.PROMOTIONThe Company was jointly promoted by Lohia Machines Ltd. (LML) and Piaggio of Italy. Piaggio and LML agreed to participate in the equity capital of the Company to the extent of 28% and 32% respectively.TECHNICAL COLLABORATIONThe Company entered into the following technical collaboration agreements: (i) LML gave sub-license to the Company with the consent of Piaggio Italy under which the Company have the same rights in regards to manufacture, technical information assembly, sale and marketing of the two-wheelers (Vespa Scooters) which LML has vis-a-vis Piaggio. Under this agreement, the Company agreed to pay (a) to LML Rs. 7.5 lakhs in lump sum , in two equal instalments and (b) to Piaggio royalty at the rate of 3% subject to taxes on the two-wheelers manufactured by the Company upto 3rd November, 1990, (ii) Piaggio agreed to transfer technical know-how to the Company for the manufacture of Three-wheelers, on payment of royalty at the rate of 3% subject to taxes for seven years during the period of agreement.OPERATIONSCommercial production commenced in September 1986. During 1986-87, the overall sales turnover reached Rs. 11.47 crores mark. Two new models of scooters named LML Vespa Alfa and T5 were introduced . The Company could not achieve full production targets due to non availability of power, delay i
QUICKLINKS FOR VCCL Ltd

Information
Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Financials
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Results
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
News
Company

