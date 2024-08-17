SectorAutomobile
Open₹4.2
Prev. Close₹4.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹4.2
Day's Low₹4.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-32.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.02
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-20.16
-19.99
-19.93
-19.35
Net Worth
-15.36
-15.19
-15.13
-14.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.1
-0.09
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-0.16
-0.06
-0.57
-0.35
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.17
-0.58
-0.2
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
0.1
0.01
-0.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-9.53
13.98
-1.81
2.08
EBIT growth
158.02
-88.72
61.66
-5.69
Net profit growth
158.02
-88.72
61.57
-5.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,187.25
|36.34
|3,96,343.73
|3,840.88
|0.64
|27,553.26
|451.64
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
11,943.45
|27.36
|3,75,505.14
|3,069.2
|1.05
|35,589.1
|2,777.61
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
790.4
|48.17
|2,90,956.11
|477
|0.79
|15,371
|83.19
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,965.9
|30.6
|2,50,379.58
|2,005.04
|0.89
|12,688.05
|978.53
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
1,828.5
|24.97
|1,48,573.14
|1,337.79
|7.26
|16,876.17
|126.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Ravindra Kumar Chadha
Independent Director
Gopi Kishan Malviya
Additional Director
Rakesh Kumar Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by VCCL Ltd
Summary
VESPA CAR CO LTDOBJECTS & ACTIVITIESManufacturing of all classes of automobiles including two-wheelers and three-wheelers.PROMOTIONThe Company was jointly promoted by Lohia Machines Ltd. (LML) and Piaggio of Italy. Piaggio and LML agreed to participate in the equity capital of the Company to the extent of 28% and 32% respectively.TECHNICAL COLLABORATIONThe Company entered into the following technical collaboration agreements: (i) LML gave sub-license to the Company with the consent of Piaggio Italy under which the Company have the same rights in regards to manufacture, technical information assembly, sale and marketing of the two-wheelers (Vespa Scooters) which LML has vis-a-vis Piaggio. Under this agreement, the Company agreed to pay (a) to LML Rs. 7.5 lakhs in lump sum , in two equal instalments and (b) to Piaggio royalty at the rate of 3% subject to taxes on the two-wheelers manufactured by the Company upto 3rd November, 1990, (ii) Piaggio agreed to transfer technical know-how to the Company for the manufacture of Three-wheelers, on payment of royalty at the rate of 3% subject to taxes for seven years during the period of agreement.OPERATIONSCommercial production commenced in September 1986. During 1986-87, the overall sales turnover reached Rs. 11.47 crores mark. Two new models of scooters named LML Vespa Alfa and T5 were introduced . The Company could not achieve full production targets due to non availability of power, delay i
Read More
