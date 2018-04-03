VCCL Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-20.16
-19.99
-19.93
-19.35
Net Worth
-15.36
-15.19
-15.13
-14.55
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-15.36
-15.19
-15.13
-14.55
Fixed Assets
0.71
0.88
1.06
1.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-16.08
-16.11
-16.2
-16.21
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.04
0.03
0.03
0.03
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-16.12
-16.14
-16.23
-16.24
Cash
0.01
0.03
0.02
0.01
Total Assets
-15.36
-15.2
-15.12
-14.56
