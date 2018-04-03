iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

VCCL Ltd Balance Sheet

4.2
(0.00%)
Apr 3, 2018|11:06:11 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR VCCL Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-20.16

-19.99

-19.93

-19.35

Net Worth

-15.36

-15.19

-15.13

-14.55

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-15.36

-15.19

-15.13

-14.55

Fixed Assets

0.71

0.88

1.06

1.64

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-16.08

-16.11

-16.2

-16.21

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.04

0.03

0.03

0.03

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-16.12

-16.14

-16.23

-16.24

Cash

0.01

0.03

0.02

0.01

Total Assets

-15.36

-15.2

-15.12

-14.56

VCCL Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR VCCL Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.