VCCL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-0.16
-0.06
-0.57
-0.35
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.17
-0.58
-0.2
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
0.1
0.01
-0.15
Other operating items
Operating
-0.33
-0.12
-1.14
-0.7
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.33
-0.12
-1.14
-0.7
Equity raised
-39.98
-39.85
-38.7
-37.99
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-40.32
-39.98
-39.85
-38.7
