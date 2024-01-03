To the Members of VENTURA GUARANTY LIMITED

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OPINION

We have audited the standalone financia! statements of VENTURA GUARANTY LIMITED (the "Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone financial statements, including summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind

AS Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined no such key audit matters to be communicated in our audit report.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Boards Report but does not include the standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The Draft Directors Report is made available to us as on the date of this Auditors Report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that

are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial Controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• I dentify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)

(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our

opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) I n our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy ofthe internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, during the current year, the company has not paid any managerial remuneration to its Directors.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position as on March 31, 2024.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that,

to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities

identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under

(a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the company during the year, which was declared for the previous year, proposed in the previous year, is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, to the extent it applies to the payment of dividend.

The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. (Refer Note 23 to the Standalone financial statements).

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

The company being an investment holding company has limited business operations. As explained, the company is in the process of establishing audit trail feature in compliance to above stated rule. During the year under consideration the company is consistently using same accounting software for maintenance of its books of accounts which doesnt have feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. In the absence of the same we are unable to comment on the specific requirements as envisaged in the afore- stated rule.

vii. The Company has not paid/ provided for managerial remuneration and thus the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act are not applicable to the company.

For G.K. Choksi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 125442W Himanshu C. Vora Partner Place: Thane Membership No. 103203 Date: May 30, 2024 UDIN: 24103203BKAGML3290

Annexure - A

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF VENTURA GUARANTY LIMITED

(i) (a) The company does not hold any Property, Plant

and Equipment or right of use assets or intangible assets. Thus, reporting under Clause 3(i) of the order is not applicable.

(ii) (a) According to information and explanation given

to us, the Company does not hold any inventory during the year and accordingly Clause 3 (ii) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits from any banks or financial institutions during the year. Accordingly, Clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (a) The Company being a registered Non-Banking

Financial Institution, the provisions of Clause 3(iii)(a) & (e) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(b) The terms of the investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions on which the loans are granted are not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(c) The repayment schedule for principal and interest for the loans advanced by the company are not stipulated. However, the repayment of principal and interest is regular and has been squared off during the year.

(d) There are no loans which are overdue for a period of more than ninety days and thus reporting under the said clause is not applicable to the company.

(f) The company has granted loans which are repayable on demand or where the repayment schedule is not specified. The details are as below:

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand (A) 588 Lacs - 588 Lacs - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) Total (A+B) 588 Lacs - 588 Lacs Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% - 100%

(iv) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there are no loans, investments, guarantees and security given in respect of which provision of section 185 and 186 of the Act are applicable and hence not commented upon.

(v) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) I n our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Income Tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has no disputed outstanding statutory dues as at 31a March, 2024.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not registered under

Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund Act, Employees State Insurance Act and there are no outstanding demand in respect of the statutory dues as mentioned above.

(viii) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any unrecorded transaction as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) As the Company does not have any loans or other

borrowings from any lender as at the balance sheet date, the reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not obtained any term loans

(d) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised any funds on short term basis which have been utilised for long term purposes. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(x) (a) Accordingly to information and explanation

provided to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) Accordingly to information and explanation

provided to us, no fraud by the Company or an fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) As represented by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) I n our opinion and according to the information

and explanation provided to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports furnished by the internal auditors for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is registered with the Reserve

Bank of India (RBI) as a Non-Deposit Taking Non Systematically important Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-ND-NSI) and has obtained the certificate of registration under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934(2 of 1934). Since the registration is obtained as NBFC-ND-NSI provisions of Clause 3(xvi)(b) and 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any CIC as part of the group.

(xvii) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanation provide to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) During the year there was no Resignation of the statutory Auditors and thus the provisions of Clause 3(xviii) is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company.

We further state that our reporting is based on the information available and explanation provided up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to comply with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xx) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For G.K. Choksi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 125442W Himanshu C. Vora Partner Place: Thane Membership No. 103203 Date: May 30, 2024 UDIN: 24103203BKAGML3290

Annexure - B

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF VENTURA GUARANTY LIMITED.

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE ACT

We have audited the interna! financia! Controls over financial reporting of VENTURA GUARANTY LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over

financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future

periods are subject to the risk that the interna! financia! control over financia! reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate interna! financia! contro!s system over financia! reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential

components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.