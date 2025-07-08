iifl-logo
Ventura Guaranty Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Ventura Guaranty Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ventura Guaranty Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4.5

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

10 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:34 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.15%

Foreign: 13.14%

Indian: 56.14%

Non-Promoter- 30.71%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ventura Guaranty Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.19

3.19

3.19

3.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.18

4.26

4.42

4.53

Net Worth

12.37

7.45

7.61

7.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.39

-1.55

-0.09

0.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

270.28

253.74

203.38

212.72

168.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

270.28

253.74

203.38

212.72

168.85

Other Operating Income

1.72

2.05

0.9

0.66

0.47

Other Income

1.37

6

2.8

1.79

2.74

Ventura Guaranty Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ventura Guaranty Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sajid Malik

Whole-time Director

Hemant Majethia

CFO & Company Secretary

Sudha Ganapathy

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sandra Shroff

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Jaidev Shroff

Independent Director

Manish Chhaganlal Patel

Independent Director

S Ramakrishnan

Registered Office

Dhannur (E) Ground Floor,

15 Sir P M Road Fort,

Maharashtra - 400001

Tel: 91-22-22660969

Website: http://www.venturaguaranty.com

Email: investors.vgl@ventural.com

Registrar Office

E-2/3 Ansa Indl Est,

Saki Vihar Road, Sakinaka Andheri(E),

Mumbai - 400072

Tel: 91-22-40430200/28470

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Ventura Guaranty Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Ventura Guaranty Ltd share price today?

The Ventura Guaranty Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Ventura Guaranty Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ventura Guaranty Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ventura Guaranty Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ventura Guaranty Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ventura Guaranty Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ventura Guaranty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ventura Guaranty Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ventura Guaranty Ltd?

Ventura Guaranty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ventura Guaranty Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ventura Guaranty Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

