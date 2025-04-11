Ventura Guaranty Limited hereby submits Notice of Meeting of Shareholders convened as per directions of Honble NCLT to approve Scheme of Amalgamation Ventura Guaranty Limited hereby submits, Newspaper Publication of Advertisement of Notice of the Honble NCLT convened meeting of the shareholders. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/04/2025) Ventura Guaranty Limited hereby submits outcome of NCLT Convened Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12.05.2025) Ventura Guaranty Limited hereby submits Scrutinizers Report along with Voting results for NCLT meeting held on May 12, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.05.2025)