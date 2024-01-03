Ventura Guaranty Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.19
3.19
3.19
3.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.18
4.26
4.42
4.53
Net Worth
12.37
7.45
7.61
7.72
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12.37
7.45
7.61
7.72
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.02
6
6.01
6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.02
Networking Capital
-0.08
0.1
0.17
0.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.17
0.17
0.24
0.09
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.25
-0.07
-0.07
-0.08
Cash
4.44
0.06
1.43
1.69
Total Assets
12.38
6.16
7.61
7.72
