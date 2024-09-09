|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|19 Jun 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|-
|4.5
|45
|Final
|Ventura Guaranty Limited hereby submits revised outcome of Board Meeting as inadvertently audited results were mentioned in the previous covering letter as unaudited The Board recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 4.50/- per Equity Share on 31,94,800 fully paid up Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24 which shall be subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Ventura Guaranty Limited hereby intimates Book closure for Annual General Meeting and Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.