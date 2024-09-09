Ventura Guaranty Limited hereby submits revised outcome of Board Meeting as inadvertently audited results were mentioned in the previous covering letter as unaudited The Board recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 4.50/- per Equity Share on 31,94,800 fully paid up Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24 which shall be subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Ventura Guaranty Limited hereby intimates Book closure for Annual General Meeting and Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/09/2024)