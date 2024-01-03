Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Fortieth Annual Report of VENTURA GUARANTY LIMITED along with the Audited Statements of Accounts and the Auditors Report of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Summary of Standalone Financial Results for the year is as under: -

( Rs. in Lakh)

Particulars Year ended March 31, 2024 Year ended March 31, 2023 Total Income 670.05 159.66 Total Expenditure 33.51 32.93 Profit before Tax 636.54 126.74 Less: Provision for 0 (1.03) Income Tax Less: Deferred Tax 0 0 Profit after Tax 636.54 127.76

DIVIDEND & TRANSFER TO RESERVE

The Directors recommend payment of final dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024 at 4.5/- per fully paid up equity share subject to the approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

During the year under review, the Company has transferred

918.36 Lakhs to the General Reserve of the Company.

BUSINESS REVIEW

During the year under review, the Companys Total Income increased to 670.05 Lakhs from 159.66 Lakhs recorded in the previous year. The Profit after Tax was recorded at

636.54 Lakhs against a Profit after Tax of 127.76 Lakhs in the previous year.

SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

The Company has one (1) subsidiary and two (2) step down subsidiaries as on March 31, 2024.

Ventura Commodity Limited (Step down subsidiary, through Ventura Securities Limited) has surrendered membership in MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) and NCDEX (National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange) and is evaluating new avenues of business.

The Company has prepared a Consolidated Financial Statement of all its subsidiary companies.

Pursuant to provisions of Section 129 (3) of the Act, a statement containing salient features of the Financial Statements of the Companys subsidiaries in Form AOC-1, forms part of this report.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 136 of the Act, the Financial Statements of the Company, including Consolidated Financial Statements along with relevant documents and separate audited accounts in respect of subsidiaries, are available on the website of the Company.

The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company are attached herewith and forms part of this Annual Report. These have been prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013; the Accounting Standard 21 (AS-21) on Consolidated Financial Statements read with Accounting Standard 23 (AS-23) on Accounting for Investments in Associates in Consolidated Financial Statements based on Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The Company has Seven (7) Directors comprising of One (1) Whole Time Director, Three (3) Independent Directors and Three (3) Non-executive Directors including one (1) Woman Director.

In accordance with the provisions of the Act and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Sajid Malik and Mr. Hemant Majethia, Directors of the Company, retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible have offered themselves for re-appointment. A brief profile of Mr. Sajid Malik and Mr. Hemant Majethia is provided as an Annexure to the Notice which forms part of this Annual Report.

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under subsection (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Company and Independent Directors shall abide by the provisions specified in Schedule IV.

With deep regret, your Directors report the sad demise of our Non-Independent Director, Ms. Saroja Malik on December 24, 2023.

Your Directors would like to place on record their highest gratitude and appreciation for the guidance given by Ms. Saroja Malik to the Board during her tenure as Director.

Mr. Ganesh Acharya (holding DIN: 00702346) and Mr. Ashish Nanda (holding DIN: 00584588) , shall cease to be Non-executive independent directors of the Company upon completion of their term of five years with effect from close of business hours on 30 September 2024.

The Board places on record its deep appreciation for the invaluable contribution and guidance provided by the outgoing directors during their tenure on the Board.

AUDITORS

The Statutory Auditors of the Company, ‘G. K. Choksi & Co, Chartered Accountants, (ICAI Registration No. 125442W), had been appointed at the Thirty Eighth Annual General Meeting for a term of three consecutive years i.e. up to the conclusion of Forty First Annual General Meeting, subject to rati_cation by members at every Annual General Meeting under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Board of Directors recommends their rati_cation by the Members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

COMMENTS IN AUDITORS REPORT

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimers made by the Statutory Auditors in their report.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

As provided under Section 92 (3) of the Act, Shareholders may access the extract of Annual Return in the prescribed Form MGT-9 at the following web link: https://venturaguaranty.com/All%20PDF/CorGovt/Ventura_ Guaranty_MGT-9_final_for_upload.pdf

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY _CSR_

Your Company does not fall within the criteria prescribed under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, the Company is not required to constitute CSR Committee and to comply with other provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and decide on Company/ Business policy and strategies apart from other business matters. The Board/ Committee Meetings are pre-scheduled, and a tentative annual calendar of the Board and Committee Meetings is circulated to the Directors in advance to facilitate them to plan their schedule and to ensure meaningful participation in the meetings.

Nine (9) Meetings of the Board of Directors were held during the year.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

In accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations, there are currently three Committees of the Board, viz.:

1. Audit Committee

Audit Committee comprises of three Independent Directors namely Mr. Ganesh Acharya - Chairman, Mr. Ashish Nanda - Member and Mr. Manish Patel- Member of the Committee.

2. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Pursuant to Circular No. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2015-16/013 dated September 02, 2015 issued by Securities

& Exchange Board of India, Regulation 20 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is not applicable to Company. Also, as per provisions of the Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 only companies having members more than 1000 are required to form Stakeholders Relationship Committee. However, as a good corporate governance practice and for benefits of shareholders, the Company continues to have Stakeholders Relationship Committee in force.

3. Nomination And Remuneration Committee

Nomination And Remuneration Committee comprises of three Directors namely Mr. Ganesh Acharya - Chairman, Mr. Hemant Majethia - Member and Mr. Manish Patel- Member of the Committee.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE _PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL_ ACT, 2013

During the year under review, there were no cases filed under the aforesaid Act.

ANNUAL EVALUATION OF BOARD, COMMITTEES AND DIRECTORS

The evaluation framework for assessing the performance of Board as a whole, Board Committees and Directors comprises the following key areas:

a. Attendance of Board Meetings and Board Committee Meetings; b. Quality of contribution to Board deliberations;

c. Strategic perspectives or inputs regarding future growth of the Company and its performance;

d. Providing perspectives and feedback going beyond information provided by the management;

e. Commitment to shareholder and other stakeholder interests.

The evaluation includes Self-evaluation by the Board Member and subsequently assessment by the Board of Directors. A Member of the Board does not participate in the discussion of his/ her evaluation.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As per Circular dated September 02, 2015 (e_ective from December 01, 2015) issued by Securities & Exchange Board of India, your Company falls in the exempted category. Therefore, provisions related to Regulation 15 (2), 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of Sub regulation 46 and Para C, D, E of Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are not applicable to the Company.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company maintains highest standards of ethical, moral and legal environment. Subsequently, the Board of Directors has formulated a Whistle Blower Policy to report genuine concerns or grievances. Protected disclosures can be made by a whistle blower through an e-mail, telephone line or a letter to the Chairman of the Audit Committee or any member of the Audit Committee. The Policy on vigil mechanism / whistle blower policy may be accessed on the Companys website.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEE REMUNERATION

The Company has no employee, who falls under the criteria specified under Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 (2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

Also, the Company does not pay any remuneration to its Directors.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There were no material events that occurred between the end of Financial Year i.e. March 31, 2024 and date of this report which may have any effect on the financial position of the Company.

RISK MANAGEMENT & INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS

The Company has in place sufficient processes, systems and structure which enables it to implement internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements and ensure that the same are adequate.

The Company has a Risk Management Plan in place to assess and minimize risks arising out of the Companys operations and interactions. The Companys approach to mitigate business risks is through periodic review and reporting mechanism to the Audit Committee and the Board and thereby maximizing returns and minimizing risks.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

The Board has appointed Mr. Roy Jacob, Practicing Company Secretary, to conduct Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report in Form MR-3 for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 is annexed as Annexure "B" forming part of this Report.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of the Company confirms and reports:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to the Act, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a ‘going concern basis;

e) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and f) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

Particulars of Loans given, guarantees and investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are provided in the notes to Financial Statements.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES REFERRED TO IN SECTION 188 _1_

All Related Party Transactions entered during the period under review were in ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. No materially significant transactions were entered into by the Company which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

Prior approval of the Audit Committee is obtained for all foreseeable related party transactions on a quarterly basis. Details of all related party transactions entered on the basis of the aforementioned approval are placed before the Audit Committee on quarterly basis for their review.

A Statement containing the details of material contracts or arrangements or transactions with Related Parties on an arms length basis with respect to transactions as required under Section 188 (1) of the Act, in the prescribed Form No. AOC-2 is attached as Annexure "C".

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

A: Conservation of energy i. Steps taken or impact on conservation of energy: The operations of the Company are limited to loan and investment business and not energy intensive. However, adequate measures have been initiated for conservation of energy. ii. Steps taken for utilization of alternate sources of energy: Companys operations are not energy consumptive by nature. However, the Company may explore alternative sources of energy, as and when it requires. iii. Capital investment on energy conservation equipment: NIL

B: Technology Absorption a) Efforts made towards Technology Absorption: Company has adopted technology as per its business requirement.

b) Benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution: Since Company operates in loans and investment segment this is not applicable to the Company.

c) Imported Technology: Not Applicable

d) Expenditure incurred on Research and Development: The Company has not carried out any Research and Development activities relating to conservation of energy.

C: Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

There was no foreign exchange earnings and outgo during the Financial Year under consideration.

GENERAL

Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

1. Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act.

2. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

3. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme.

4. No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors take this opportunity to express their deep gratitude and sincere appreciation for the timely cooperation, guidance received from Bankers, Stock Exchange, and Government Authorities during the period under review. Further, your Directors would also like to thank all the shareholders of the Company for placing their faith and confidence in the Company. They place on record their appreciation of the contribution made by employees at all levels.