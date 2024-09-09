|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|10 Sep 2024
|Ventura Guaranty Limited hereby submits Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) published in newspapers. Ventura Guaranty Limited hereby intimates Book closure for Annual General Meeting and Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/09/2024)
