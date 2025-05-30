iifl-logo
Ventura Guaranty Ltd Board Meeting

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202523 May 2025
Ventura Guaranty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31 2025. Ventura Guaranty Limited hereby submits Audited Financials Results(Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025 and Recommendation of Final Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2025. Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Appointment of Internal Auditors and Secretarial Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :30.05.2025) Further to our intimation dated May 30, 2025, regarding the outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 30, 2025, wherein the Financial Results of the company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025 were disclosed along with other items, we hereby clarify that in accordance with the procedure requirement the company is now submitting the Financial Results under the Result Tab on the BSE Platform (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17.06.2025)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20254 Feb 2025
VENTURA GUARANTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve adoption of Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2024. Ventura Guaranty Limited hereby submits Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
Board Meeting22 Jan 202522 Jan 2025
Ventura Guaranty Limited hereby announces merger of its step down subsidiary Ventura Allied Services Private Limited (VASPL) with Subsidiary Ventura Securities Limited (VSL). Pursuant to Regulation 30of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of directors of Ventura Guaranty Limited at its Board Meeting held on 22.01.2025 has considered and approved the proposed Scheme of amalgamation of Ventura Allied Services Private Limited ( Transferor Company) with Ventura Securities Limited ( Transferee company)and their shareholders under section 230 to 232 of the companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions of the companies Act, 2013. Ventura Securities Limited the Transferee company is a subsidiary of Ventura Guaranty Limited Ventura Allied Services Private Limited the Transferor company is a step down subsidiary of Ventura Guatanty Limited
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
VENTURA GUARANTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Ventura Guaranty Limited hereby Submits Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024 for the Quarter and Half year ended as on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
VENTURA GUARANTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended as on June 30 2024 Ventura Guaranty Limited hereby submits Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

