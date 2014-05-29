To the Members of VENUS POWER VENTURES (INDIA) LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements:

We have audited the accompanying financial statements VENUS POWER VENTURES (INDIA) LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2014, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements:

Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956 ("the Act") read with the General Circular 15/2013 dated 13th September 2013 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. In respect of Section 133 of Companies Act 2013. This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility :

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our Audit. We Conducted our audit in Accordance with the standards on auditing issued by the Institute of Chartared Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing opinion on the effectiveness of internal control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion :

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India :

(a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2014; (b) In the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the profit for the year ended on that date; and (c) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements :

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A)of section 227 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.

2. As required by section 227(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in subsection (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956 ("the Act") read with the General Circular 15/2013 dated 13th September 2013 in respect of Section 133 of Companies act 2013 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2014, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2014, from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.

For P.Murali & Co.,

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration Number: 007257S

(P.Murali Mohana Rao)

Partner

Membership Number: 023412

Place : Hyderabad

ate : 29-05-2014

ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

I. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Fixed Assets.

(b) As explained to us, the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies between the book records and the physical inventory have been noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company has not disposed off substantial part of the Fixed Assets during the year. II. (a) The Inventory has been physically verified during the year by the Management and in our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(b) In our opinion, the procedures of the physical verification of inventory followed by the Management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(c) The Company is maintaining proper records of inventory and as explained to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of stocks as compared to book records.

III. (a) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to Companies, Firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.

(b) As the Company has not granted any loans, the Clause of whether the rate of interest & other terms and conditions on which loans have been granted to parties listed in the register maintained under Section 301 prejudicial to the interest of company, is not applicable.

(c) As no loans are granted by company, the clause of receipt of interest & principal amount from parties , is not applicable to the company.

(d) No loans have been granted to Companies, Firms and other parties listed in the register U/S 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. Hence, overdue Amount of more than rupees one Lac does not arise and the clause is not Applicable.

(e) The Company has not taken any loans, secured or unsecured from Companies, Firms or other Parties covered in the register maintained U/s.301 of the Companies Act, 1956. (f) As the Company has not taken any loans, the clause of whether the rate of interest and other terms and conditions on which loans have been taken from parties listed in the register maintained under section 301 is prejudicial to the interest of company, is not applicable.

(g) As no loans are taken by the company, the clause of repayment of interest & principal amount to parties is not applicable to the company.

IV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are generally adequate internal control systems commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business with regard to purchase of inventory and fixed assets and for sale of goods and services. There is no continuing failure by the company to correct any major weaknesses in internal control.

V. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, since no contracts or arrangements referred to in section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been made by the company in respect of any party in the financial year, the entry in the register U/s.301 of the Companies Act, 1956 does not arise.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, as no such contracts or arrangements made by the company, the applicability of the clause of charging the reasonable price having regard to the prevailing market prices at the relevant time does not arise.

VI. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the applicability of the clause of directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and provisions of section 58A, 58AA or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under does not arise. As per information and explanations given to us the order from the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal has not been received by the Company.

VII. In our opinion, the company is having internal audit system, commensurate with its size and nature of its business.

VIII. We have broadly verified the books of account and records maintained by the Company relating to the manufacture of Polymer Insulators, pursuant to the order made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 209(1)(d) of the Companies act,1956 and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the records with a view for determining whether they are accurate or complete IX. (a) The Company is regular in depositing statutory dues with the appropriate authorities and at the end of last financial year there were no amounts outstanding which were due for more than 6 months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the following disputed amounts are payable in respect of Income Tax as at the end of the period.

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending (Rs.in lakhs) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 157.09 Assessment year 2006-2007 CIT Appeals - IV Income Tax Act, 191 Income Tax 23.47 Assessment year 2010-2011 CIT Appeals - IV

X. The Company has been registered for a period of not less than 5 years, and the company has no accumulated losses at the end of the financial year and the company has not incurred cash losses in this financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

XI. According to information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial Institutions or Banks.

XII. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities and hence the applicability of the clause regarding maintenance of adequate documents in respect of loans does not arise.

XIII. This clause is not applicable to this Company as the Company is not covered by the provisions of special statute applicable to Chit Fund in respect of Nidhi/Mutual Benefit Fund / Societies.

XIV. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not dealing or trading in shares, securities, Debentures and other investments and hence the provisions of clause 4(xiv) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2003, are not applicable to the Company.

XV. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from Banks or Financial Institutions, and hence the applicability of this clause regarding terms and conditions which are prejudicial to the interest of the company.

XVI. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Term Loans obtained by the company were applied for the purpose for which such loans were obtained by the Company.

XVII. According to the information and explanations given to us no funds are raised by the Company on short-term basis. Hence the Clause of Short term funds being used for Long term investment do not arise.

XVIII. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment of Shares to parties and Companies covered in the Register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 and hence the applicability of the clause regarding the price at which shares have been issued and whether the same is prejudicial to the interest of the Company does not arise.

XIX. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have any debentures and hence the applicability of the clause regarding the creation of security or charge in respect of debentures issued does not arise.

XX. According to information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised money by way of public issues during the year, hence the clause regarding the disclosure by the management on the end use of money raised by public issue is not applicable.

XXI. According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year under audit.