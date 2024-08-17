Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹1.04
Prev. Close₹1.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.04
Day's Low₹1.04
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹15.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.58
P/E0.79
EPS1.31
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
15.2
15.2
15.2
15.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.96
7.51
7.06
6.6
Net Worth
23.16
22.71
22.26
21.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
30.08
26.18
24.01
27.58
yoy growth (%)
14.88
9.04
-12.93
Raw materials
-25.36
-21.2
-18.27
-18.35
As % of sales
84.32
80.98
76.1
66.55
Employee costs
-0.63
-0.62
-0.63
-2.94
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0.67
0.65
0.67
0.75
Depreciation
-0.3
-0.29
-0.33
-0.46
Tax paid
-0.22
-0.2
-0.22
-0.24
Working capital
0.71
0.7
0.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.88
9.04
-12.93
Op profit growth
3.48
-5.07
-17.02
EBIT growth
2.86
-1.5
-9.86
Net profit growth
0.6
-1.11
-10.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Marupudi Srinivasa Rao
Director
K Srinivasa Rao
Director
Vadlamudi Srikrishna
Director
D Murali Krishna
Additional Director
M Sree Lakshmi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Venus Power Ventures India Ltd
Summary
Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd was incorporated in the year 1993. The company is engaged in the real estate business in India. Their activities include construction of residential and commercial complexes. The company was incorporated with the name Sarvatra Builders Ltd and then the name of the company was changed to Manasa Media & Entertainment Ltd. During the year 2002-03, the company entered into the business of software and other media entertainment. They changed the name of the company from Manasa Media & Entertainment Ltd to Ten Media Ltd.The company released the Telugu, dubbed movie G on October 12, 2005. The movie was released on the companys banner in Andhra Pradesh, with 22 prints and in 27 theatres. During the year 2006-07, the company diversified into the areas of Textiles and Infrastructure development/ real estate. They entered into the business of construction and infrastructure development. Also, they changed the name of the company from Ten Media Ltd to Venus Ventures Ltd.In the year 2010, the company diversified their nature of activities into Power Equipment manufacturing (Electronic meters, Digital meters, Transformers and related products) in view of the various factors. In May 2010, the name of the company was changed from Venus Ventures Ltd to Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.