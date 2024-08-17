iifl-logo-icon 1
Venus Power Ventures India Ltd Share Price

1.04
(-4.59%)
Nov 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Venus Power Ventures India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

1.04

Prev. Close

1.09

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.04

Day's Low

1.04

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

15.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.58

P/E

0.79

EPS

1.31

Divi. Yield

0

Venus Power Ventures India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:25 AM
Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.14%

Non-Promoter- 99.85%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Venus Power Ventures India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

15.2

15.2

15.2

15.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.96

7.51

7.06

6.6

Net Worth

23.16

22.71

22.26

21.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

30.08

26.18

24.01

27.58

yoy growth (%)

14.88

9.04

-12.93

Raw materials

-25.36

-21.2

-18.27

-18.35

As % of sales

84.32

80.98

76.1

66.55

Employee costs

-0.63

-0.62

-0.63

-2.94

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0.67

0.65

0.67

0.75

Depreciation

-0.3

-0.29

-0.33

-0.46

Tax paid

-0.22

-0.2

-0.22

-0.24

Working capital

0.71

0.7

0.8

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.88

9.04

-12.93

Op profit growth

3.48

-5.07

-17.02

EBIT growth

2.86

-1.5

-9.86

Net profit growth

0.6

-1.11

-10.55

No Record Found

Venus Power Ventures India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Venus Power Ventures India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Marupudi Srinivasa Rao

Director

K Srinivasa Rao

Director

Vadlamudi Srikrishna

Director

D Murali Krishna

Additional Director

M Sree Lakshmi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Venus Power Ventures India Ltd

Summary

Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd was incorporated in the year 1993. The company is engaged in the real estate business in India. Their activities include construction of residential and commercial complexes. The company was incorporated with the name Sarvatra Builders Ltd and then the name of the company was changed to Manasa Media & Entertainment Ltd. During the year 2002-03, the company entered into the business of software and other media entertainment. They changed the name of the company from Manasa Media & Entertainment Ltd to Ten Media Ltd.The company released the Telugu, dubbed movie G on October 12, 2005. The movie was released on the companys banner in Andhra Pradesh, with 22 prints and in 27 theatres. During the year 2006-07, the company diversified into the areas of Textiles and Infrastructure development/ real estate. They entered into the business of construction and infrastructure development. Also, they changed the name of the company from Ten Media Ltd to Venus Ventures Ltd.In the year 2010, the company diversified their nature of activities into Power Equipment manufacturing (Electronic meters, Digital meters, Transformers and related products) in view of the various factors. In May 2010, the name of the company was changed from Venus Ventures Ltd to Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd.
