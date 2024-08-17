Summary

Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd was incorporated in the year 1993. The company is engaged in the real estate business in India. Their activities include construction of residential and commercial complexes. The company was incorporated with the name Sarvatra Builders Ltd and then the name of the company was changed to Manasa Media & Entertainment Ltd. During the year 2002-03, the company entered into the business of software and other media entertainment. They changed the name of the company from Manasa Media & Entertainment Ltd to Ten Media Ltd.The company released the Telugu, dubbed movie G on October 12, 2005. The movie was released on the companys banner in Andhra Pradesh, with 22 prints and in 27 theatres. During the year 2006-07, the company diversified into the areas of Textiles and Infrastructure development/ real estate. They entered into the business of construction and infrastructure development. Also, they changed the name of the company from Ten Media Ltd to Venus Ventures Ltd.In the year 2010, the company diversified their nature of activities into Power Equipment manufacturing (Electronic meters, Digital meters, Transformers and related products) in view of the various factors. In May 2010, the name of the company was changed from Venus Ventures Ltd to Venus Power Ventures (India) Ltd.

