Venus Power Ventures India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0.67
0.65
0.67
0.75
Depreciation
-0.3
-0.29
-0.33
-0.46
Tax paid
-0.22
-0.2
-0.22
-0.24
Working capital
0.71
0.7
0.8
Other operating items
Operating
0.85
0.86
0.91
Capital expenditure
0
0.15
0.23
Free cash flow
0.85
1.01
1.14
Equity raised
15.01
14.12
13.2
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
0.08
0.11
0.17
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
15.95
15.24
14.52
