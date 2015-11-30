Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
30.08
26.18
24.01
27.58
yoy growth (%)
14.88
9.04
-12.93
Raw materials
-25.36
-21.2
-18.27
-18.35
As % of sales
84.32
80.98
76.1
66.55
Employee costs
-0.63
-0.62
-0.63
-2.94
As % of sales
2.11
2.37
2.62
10.66
Other costs
-3.07
-3.38
-4.08
-5.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.23
12.94
17.01
18.32
Operating profit
1
0.96
1.01
1.22
OPM
3.32
3.69
4.24
4.45
Depreciation
-0.3
-0.29
-0.33
-0.46
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.02
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.67
0.65
0.67
0.75
Taxes
-0.22
-0.2
-0.22
-0.24
Tax rate
-32.77
-30.9
-33.04
-32.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.45
0.44
0.45
0.5
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.45
0.44
0.45
0.5
yoy growth (%)
0.6
-1.11
-10.55
NPM
1.5
1.71
1.89
1.84
