Venus Power Ventures India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.04
(-4.59%)
Nov 30, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

30.08

26.18

24.01

27.58

yoy growth (%)

14.88

9.04

-12.93

Raw materials

-25.36

-21.2

-18.27

-18.35

As % of sales

84.32

80.98

76.1

66.55

Employee costs

-0.63

-0.62

-0.63

-2.94

As % of sales

2.11

2.37

2.62

10.66

Other costs

-3.07

-3.38

-4.08

-5.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.23

12.94

17.01

18.32

Operating profit

1

0.96

1.01

1.22

OPM

3.32

3.69

4.24

4.45

Depreciation

-0.3

-0.29

-0.33

-0.46

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.02

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.67

0.65

0.67

0.75

Taxes

-0.22

-0.2

-0.22

-0.24

Tax rate

-32.77

-30.9

-33.04

-32.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.45

0.44

0.45

0.5

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.45

0.44

0.45

0.5

yoy growth (%)

0.6

-1.11

-10.55

NPM

1.5

1.71

1.89

1.84

