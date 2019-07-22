To the Members of Veronica Production Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS standalone financial statements of Veronica Production Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2023, and the statement of profit and loss and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS standalone financials Statements give the information required by the companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally excepted in India, of the state of affairs and fair view of the company as at March 31, 2023, its profit (or loss), statement of changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

Refer to standalone financial statements, all the value with regards to financial assets and financial liabilities in the financial statements has been stated at historical cost only irrespective of the fair value of the same which is departure from requirement of Ind AS 113 (Fair Value Measurement) and Ind AS 109 (Financial Instruments). We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going concern

We draw attention to the financial statements, which indicates that the company incurred a net loss of Rs. 508.48 Lakh during the year ended March 31, 2023 and, as of that date, the companys current liabilities exceeded its total assets. As stated in the financial statements, there events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in financial statements, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. Our Opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Emphasis of Matter

Refer to Notes forming part of statement which includes the balance of Trade Payables and Loans including deposits and advances are subject to confirmation from and reconciliation with the relevant parties as on the date of balance sheet date. We are not in a position to verify the amounts at which such balances are receivable and payable.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Disclosing in the financial statements a material uncertainty of which management becomes aware related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting in the preparation of the financial statements in the context of the applicable financial reporting framework. We also conclude, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the entitys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in the auditors report to the disclosures in the financial statements about the material uncertainty or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify the opinion on the financial statements. Our conclusions are based on information available at the date of the auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause an entity to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the order”) issued by the central government of india in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the act, we give a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and, except for the matters described in the basis for qualified opinion paragraph, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit except,

The confirmations of the balances outstanding as on the reporting date with customers, suppliers, unsecured borrowings, deposits and loans and advances are subject to confirmation with books of the counter parties.

(b) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the basis for qualified opinion paragraph above, in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure A”.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

(b) The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(d) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

(e) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Date : 30th May, 2023 For, V S S B & Associates Place : Ahmedabad Chartered Accountants Firm No.121356W (Shivam Bhavsar) Partner M. No.180566 UDIN: 23180566BGWRKE2030

“Annexure A” to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of Veronica Production Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Veronica Production Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by ICAI on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Date : 30th May, 2023 For, V S S B & Associates Place : Ahmedabad Chartered Accountants Firm No.121356W (Shivam Bhavsar) Partner M. No.180566 UDIN: 23180566BGWRKE2030

“ANNEXURE B” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date)

(i) In Respect of the Fixed Assets: -

(a) The Company has no fixed assets during the year so, this clause is not applicable.

(ii) In respect of Inventories: No inventories are held by the company during the year and no Inventory is there as on balance sheet date, hence reporting under clause a, b and c regarding the procedure for physical verification and reasonable records for inventories respectively is not applicable.

(iii) The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Hence, sub-paragraphs (a) to (f) of paragraph 3(iii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) are not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments.

More so company has not provided us the list of persons related to director as defined under section 185 of the companies act, therefore no comments can be made regarding the fact that whether any loans has been advanced to such persons in contravention of the act.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) As explained to us, the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the products of the Company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) In Respect of Statutory Dues:

a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Income tax and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities to the extent applicable to it. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax which have remained outstanding as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable.

b) Details of dues of income-tax other material statutory dues, as applicable to the Company which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2023 on account of dispute are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount Rs. Forum where dispute is pending Remarks Income Tax Act, 1961 2 7 1 AAC(1) 1,86,07,439 AY 2018-19 Demand as per E Filing Portal and Order 147 39,23,89,280 AY 2018-19 Received by the 147 17,82,77,180 AY 2014-15 Assessee as on date of signing of report. 272A(1)(d) 20,000 AY 2017-18 271(1)(c) 14,62,426 AY 2015-16 271(1)(b) 40,000 AY 2015-16 147 1,56,44,431 AY 2017-18 272A(1)(d) 20,000 AY 2018-19 147 5,35,05,636 AY 2016-17 271B 1,50,000 AY 2018-19 271F 5,000 AY 2015-16 147 13,87,610 AY 2014-15 147 2,21,18,770 AY 2015-16

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed as income any transaction not recorded in the books of account during the year in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961.

(ix) A) The Company has not borrowed funds from any banks, financial institutions or debenture holders. Hence, the provisions of paragraph 3(ix) of the Order are not applicable.

B) We report that the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender or government or any government authority.

C) The Company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which the loans have been obtained.

D) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been utilized for long-term purposes by the Company. E) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company is not having subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence, the question of taking any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures does not arise.

F) We report that the Company is not having subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Therefore, the question of raising loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies does not arise.

(x) A) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Therefore, the provisions of Clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

B) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and therefore the requirements of compliance with section 42 and section 62 of the Act and utilization of the funds for the purposes for which they were raised do not arise.

(xi) A) No material fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. B) As no material fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, there is no necessity of filing any report in Form ADT-4 under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act with the Central Government. C) The Company is not required to and has not established whistle-blower mechanism during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under section 133 of the Companies Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(xiv) A) Though the Company is required to have an internal audit system under section 138 of the Companies Act, it does not have the same established for the year.

B) We are unable to obtain any of the internal audit reports of the Company, hence the internal audit reports have not been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors during the year and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act are not applicable to the Company.

However, company has not provided us with the list of persons connected to director as defined under companies act, therefore no comments can be made regarding the fact that whether any non-cash transactions has done with the persons connected to the director.

(xvi) The nature of business and the activities of the Company are such that the Company is not required to obtain registration under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year so this clause is not applicable to the company.

(xviii) There has been no any resignation of Auditors during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company not liable to spent any expenses related to CSR activities.

(xxi) The Company is not having any subsidiary, joint venture or associate company and as such the Company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements. Hence, the provisions of paragraph (xxi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.