Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹0.32
Prev. Close₹0.33
Turnover(Lac.)₹34.75
Day's High₹0.32
Day's Low₹0.32
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.28
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
71.29
71.29
71.29
71.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-71.88
-66.8
-66.8
2.09
Net Worth
-0.58
4.49
4.49
73.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
22.27
33.2
11.35
1.84
yoy growth (%)
-32.9
192.32
514.84
4.41
Raw materials
-19.98
-33.06
-12
-1.75
As % of sales
89.73
99.58
105.65
95.13
Employee costs
-0.4
-0.8
-0.01
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.95
0.53
0.09
0.05
Depreciation
-0.28
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.27
-0.16
-0.02
-0.01
Working capital
1.19
0.51
-2.44
0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-32.9
192.32
514.84
4.41
Op profit growth
-216.79
-32.81
-3,160.38
-21
EBIT growth
83.98
489.44
81.94
-2.46
Net profit growth
85.21
178.4
89.83
114.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Hareshbhai Madhabhai Togadiya
Executive Director
Rajeshbhai Haribhai Ruparelia
Director
Dipakkumar Rajaram Joshi
Director
Henil Ruparelia
Additional Director
Parshottambhai Rupareliya
Company Secretary
Dipen Dalal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Veronica Production Ltd
Summary
Dhvanil Chemicals was incorporated in Oct.90 as Smitesh Chemicals Pvt Ltd. It was converted into a public limited and was renamed as Dhvanil Chemicals in Oct.95. The promoters are Smitesh V Zaveri, Sejal S Zaveri and Rajulben V Zaveri.The company began commercial operations in Jun.92 at its plant in Sanand, Gujarat. It manufactures aluminium chloride with an installed capacity of 1020 tpa.
Read More
