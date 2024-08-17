iifl-logo-icon 1
Veronica Production Ltd Share Price

0.32
(-3.03%)
Jul 22, 2019|03:02:33 PM

Veronica Production Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

0.32

Prev. Close

0.33

Turnover(Lac.)

34.75

Day's High

0.32

Day's Low

0.32

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.28

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Veronica Production Ltd Corporate Action

4 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Dec, 2023

18 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Veronica Production Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Veronica Production Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:14 AM
Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 10.91%

Non-Promoter- 89.08%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 89.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Veronica Production Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2016

Equity Capital

71.29

71.29

71.29

71.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-71.88

-66.8

-66.8

2.09

Net Worth

-0.58

4.49

4.49

73.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

22.27

33.2

11.35

1.84

yoy growth (%)

-32.9

192.32

514.84

4.41

Raw materials

-19.98

-33.06

-12

-1.75

As % of sales

89.73

99.58

105.65

95.13

Employee costs

-0.4

-0.8

-0.01

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.95

0.53

0.09

0.05

Depreciation

-0.28

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.27

-0.16

-0.02

-0.01

Working capital

1.19

0.51

-2.44

0.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-32.9

192.32

514.84

4.41

Op profit growth

-216.79

-32.81

-3,160.38

-21

EBIT growth

83.98

489.44

81.94

-2.46

Net profit growth

85.21

178.4

89.83

114.73

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Veronica Production Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Veronica Production Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Hareshbhai Madhabhai Togadiya

Executive Director

Rajeshbhai Haribhai Ruparelia

Director

Dipakkumar Rajaram Joshi

Director

Henil Ruparelia

Additional Director

Parshottambhai Rupareliya

Company Secretary

Dipen Dalal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Veronica Production Ltd

Summary

Dhvanil Chemicals was incorporated in Oct.90 as Smitesh Chemicals Pvt Ltd. It was converted into a public limited and was renamed as Dhvanil Chemicals in Oct.95. The promoters are Smitesh V Zaveri, Sejal S Zaveri and Rajulben V Zaveri.The company began commercial operations in Jun.92 at its plant in Sanand, Gujarat. It manufactures aluminium chloride with an installed capacity of 1020 tpa.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Veronica Production Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

