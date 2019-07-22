Veronica Production Ltd Management Discussions

To avoid duplication between the Directors Report and the Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year, we present below a composite summary of performance of the various business & functions of the Company.

INDUSTRY & BUSINESS OVERVIEW:

The Company main activities is print media including trading into media related items. The Company is exploring various options to improve margins of the Company, by having tight control on expenses & exploring various business activities. Every year new products enter the market and there are many web based application for selling of various products & services. They require advertisement & visibility in media to capture the market share. Hence the Company is hopeful to generate more revenue by targeting these new players by offering them better services at a comparative cost. Despite various adverse factors we firmly believe that Indian economic will grow and hence the growth of media & advertisement services sector presents us with exciting opportunities like Indias long-term growth story remains intact notwithstanding declining growth in the past year or two. This presents vast opportunities for us to grow our businesses in the medium to long term, though short-term pain remains a possibility. We further believe the policy liberalization and forward-looking regulatory changes will help markets grow in size.

While positive Government policies and regulatory changes do enlarge the scope of opportunities for media & advertisement sector companies, lack of or delay in reforms or certain regulatory changes can significantly impact the performance or make an existing business model unviable.

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL CONTROL

The Company has robust internal control systems in place which are commensurate with the size and nature of the business. The internal controls are aligned with statutory requirements and designed to safeguard the assets of the Company. The internal control systems are complemented by various Management Information System (MIS) reports covering all areas. Increased attention is given to auto generation of MIS reports as against manual reports to take care of possible human errors or alteration of data. The Management reviews and strengthens the controls periodically.

HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT

The Company recognizes the importance of Human Resource as a key asset instrumental in its growth. The Company believes in acquisition, retention and betterment of talented team players. With the philosophy of inclusive growth, the Company has redefined its performance management system. The new system focuses on progression of individual employees together with organizational goals. Under the new system increased thrust will be on job rotation and multi-skilling.

MANPOWER

The company recognizes the importance of human value and ensures that proper encouragement both moral and financial is extended to employees to motivate them.

SEGMENT-WISE PERFORMANCE

The Company is into single reportable segment only

COMPLIANCE

The Compliance function of the Company is responsible for independently ensuring that operating and business units comply with regulatory and internal guidelines. The Compliance Department of the Company is continued to play a pivotal role in ensuring implementation of compliance functions in accordance with the directives issued by regulators, the Companys Board of Directors and the Companys Compliance Policy. The Audit Committee of the Board reviews the performance of the Compliance Department and the status of compliance with regulatory/internal guidelines on a periodic basis. New Instructions/Guidelines issued by the regulatory authorities were disseminated across the Company to ensure that the business and functional units operate within the boundaries set by regulators and that compliance risks are suitably monitored and mitigated in course of their activities and processes.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Investors are cautioned that this discussion contains statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words like anticipate, believe, estimate intend, will, expect and other similar expressions are intended to identify "Forward Looking Statements". The company assumes no responsibility to amend, modify or revise any forward looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied.