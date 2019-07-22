Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
22.27
33.2
11.35
1.84
yoy growth (%)
-32.9
192.32
514.84
4.41
Raw materials
-19.98
-33.06
-12
-1.75
As % of sales
89.73
99.58
105.65
95.13
Employee costs
-0.4
-0.8
-0.01
0
As % of sales
1.81
2.42
0.12
0.51
Other costs
-0.68
-0.35
-0.87
-0.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.06
1.08
7.69
1.64
Operating profit
1.2
-1.02
-1.53
0.05
OPM
5.39
-3.09
-13.47
2.7
Depreciation
-0.28
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.03
0
0
0
Other income
0.07
1.56
1.62
0
Profit before tax
0.95
0.53
0.09
0.05
Taxes
-0.27
-0.16
-0.02
-0.01
Tax rate
-28.26
-30.97
-30.89
-30.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0.07
0.03
Adj. profit
0.68
0.37
0.13
0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.68
0.37
0.13
0.07
yoy growth (%)
85.21
178.4
89.83
114.73
NPM
3.07
1.11
1.17
3.78
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.