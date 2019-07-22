iifl-logo-icon 1
Veronica Production Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.32
(-3.03%)
Jul 22, 2019

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

22.27

33.2

11.35

1.84

yoy growth (%)

-32.9

192.32

514.84

4.41

Raw materials

-19.98

-33.06

-12

-1.75

As % of sales

89.73

99.58

105.65

95.13

Employee costs

-0.4

-0.8

-0.01

0

As % of sales

1.81

2.42

0.12

0.51

Other costs

-0.68

-0.35

-0.87

-0.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.06

1.08

7.69

1.64

Operating profit

1.2

-1.02

-1.53

0.05

OPM

5.39

-3.09

-13.47

2.7

Depreciation

-0.28

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.03

0

0

0

Other income

0.07

1.56

1.62

0

Profit before tax

0.95

0.53

0.09

0.05

Taxes

-0.27

-0.16

-0.02

-0.01

Tax rate

-28.26

-30.97

-30.89

-30.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0.07

0.03

Adj. profit

0.68

0.37

0.13

0.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.68

0.37

0.13

0.07

yoy growth (%)

85.21

178.4

89.83

114.73

NPM

3.07

1.11

1.17

3.78

