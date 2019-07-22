Veronica Production Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.95
0.53
0.09
0.05
Depreciation
-0.28
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.27
-0.16
-0.02
-0.01
Working capital
1.19
0.51
-2.44
0.03
Other operating items
Operating
1.58
0.88
-2.37
0.06
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.78
0
Free cash flow
1.58
0.88
-3.15
0.06
Equity raised
2.81
2.08
62.97
-4.97
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.98
0.5
-0.71
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.38
3.46
59.1
-4.9
