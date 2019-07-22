iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Veronica Production Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.32
(-3.03%)
Jul 22, 2019|03:02:33 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Veronica Production Ltd

Veronica Production Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.95

0.53

0.09

0.05

Depreciation

-0.28

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.27

-0.16

-0.02

-0.01

Working capital

1.19

0.51

-2.44

0.03

Other operating items

Operating

1.58

0.88

-2.37

0.06

Capital expenditure

0

0

-0.78

0

Free cash flow

1.58

0.88

-3.15

0.06

Equity raised

2.81

2.08

62.97

-4.97

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.98

0.5

-0.71

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5.38

3.46

59.1

-4.9

Veronica Production Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Veronica Production Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.