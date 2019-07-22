iifl-logo-icon 1
Veronica Production Ltd Balance Sheet

0.32
(-3.03%)
Jul 22, 2019|03:02:33 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2016

Equity Capital

71.29

71.29

71.29

71.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-71.88

-66.8

-66.8

2.09

Net Worth

-0.58

4.49

4.49

73.38

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.49

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.01

Total Liabilities

-0.58

4.49

4.49

73.88

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0.54

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.23

0.23

0.23

0.23

Networking Capital

-1

4.01

4.02

73.05

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

43.12

Debtor Days

706.56

Other Current Assets

3.91

4.16

4.17

72.48

Sundry Creditors

-4.91

0

0

-41.77

Creditor Days

684.44

Other Current Liabilities

0

-0.15

-0.15

-0.77

Cash

0.18

0.25

0.24

0.06

Total Assets

-0.59

4.49

4.49

73.88

