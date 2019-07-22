Veronica Production Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
71.29
71.29
71.29
71.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-71.88
-66.8
-66.8
2.09
Net Worth
-0.58
4.49
4.49
73.38
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
-0.58
4.49
4.49
73.88
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.23
0.23
0.23
0.23
Networking Capital
-1
4.01
4.02
73.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
43.12
Debtor Days
706.56
Other Current Assets
3.91
4.16
4.17
72.48
Sundry Creditors
-4.91
0
0
-41.77
Creditor Days
684.44
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.15
-0.15
-0.77
Cash
0.18
0.25
0.24
0.06
Total Assets
-0.59
4.49
4.49
73.88
