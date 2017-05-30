To the Members of Vertical Industries Limited

Report on the Financial Statements:

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Vertical Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2017, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements:

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements to give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility:

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

4. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under including the accounting standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report.

5. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act and other applicable authoritative pronouncements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and pronouncements require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

6. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view, in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

7. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion:

8. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2017, and its Loss and its cash flowsfor the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

9. As required by ‘the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act (hereinafter referred to as the "Order"), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

10. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the bestof our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2017 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as at March 31, 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us:

1. The Company has disclosed the impact, if any, of pending litigations as at March 31, 2017 on its financial position in its financial statements.

2. The Company has long-term contracts as at March 31, 2017, for which there were no material foreseeable losses. The Company did not have any derivative contract as at March 31, 2017.

3. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2017.

Annexure to the Independent Auditors Report

i. In our opinion and according the information and explanations given to us,There are no Fixed Assets for the company.

ii. As explained to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals,No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification;

iii. In our opinion and according the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted nor taken any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (iii) (a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable;

iv. In our opinion and according the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted nor taken any loans, investments, guarantees, and security which are covered under provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013;

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013, and the rules framed thereunder;

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, maintenance of cost recordshas not been prescribed by the central government the under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act;

vii. According to the records of the Company and the information and explanations given to us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues with appropriate authorities.

There are no undisputed statutory dues as referred to above as at 31st march, 2017 outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable;

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the documents and records produced to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to banks or financial institutions or debenture holders;

ix. According to the records of the Company and the information and explanations given to us, moneys raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans were applied for the purposes for which those are raised;

x. According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year;

xi. According to the records of the Company and the information and explanations given to us, managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act;

xii. Nidhi company provisions are not applicable for the company;

xiii. No transactions with the related parties as per sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013; xiv. The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year;

xv. The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him under the provisions of section 192 of Companies Act, 2013;

xvi. The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

ANNEXURE-A

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of Vertical Industries limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2017, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys Internal Financial Control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys Internal Financial Control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the Internal Financial Control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate Internal Financial Controls system over financial reporting and such Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2017, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.