Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹8.1
Prev. Close₹8.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹8.1
Day's Low₹8.1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.31
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
7.8
7.8
7.8
7.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.6
-7.57
-7.57
-7.57
Net Worth
0.2
0.23
0.23
0.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.05
0.06
0.04
0.04
yoy growth (%)
-17.7
33.67
6.52
94.09
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.02
0
0
-0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
0.04
0
-0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.7
33.67
6.52
94.09
Op profit growth
-4,609.99
-121.83
-91.64
66.55
EBIT growth
-4,609.99
-121.83
-91.64
66.55
Net profit growth
-4,610
-121.83
-91.64
66.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.23
|0
|96,329.54
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
390.05
|37.22
|16,856.39
|139.14
|0.63
|234.2
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
114.85
|55.75
|15,686.77
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
280.6
|35.47
|13,485.74
|134.41
|3.14
|586.61
|52.71
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
64.06
|82.13
|8,854.82
|-352.92
|0
|4.9
|7.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
P Janardhan Reddy
Director
S Naga Lakshmi
Independent Director
Y Mailikharjuna Rao
Independent Director
Mikkilineni Srikanth
Independent Director
Mikkileneni Kanakavalli Tayaramma
Flat No 106 1st Flr Nirmal Tow,
Dwarakapuri Colony,
Telangana - 500082
Tel: 91-40-64523706
Website: http://www.lamansiongranties.com; www.verticalindu
Email: lamansion1990@gmail.com
12-10-167,
Bharath Nagar,
Hyderbad - 500018
Tel: 91-040-23818475/76/2
Website: www.vccilindia.com
Email: info@vccilindia.com
Summary
La Mansion Granites Ltd was incorporated in the year 1990. The company is engaged in processing, quarrying, jobwork of granite and other mines and minerals. It has a plant located at Warangal in Andhr...
Read More
Reports by Vertical Industries Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.