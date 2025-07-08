iifl-logo
Vertical Industries Ltd Share Price Live

8.1
(-4.93%)
Dec 6, 2019|04:01:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vertical Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

8.1

Prev. Close

8.52

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

8.1

Day's Low

8.1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.31

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vertical Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Vertical Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vertical Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:07 AM
Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019
Read More
Share Price

Vertical Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

7.8

7.8

7.8

7.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.6

-7.57

-7.57

-7.57

Net Worth

0.2

0.23

0.23

0.23

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.05

0.06

0.04

0.04

yoy growth (%)

-17.7

33.67

6.52

94.09

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.02

0

0

-0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

0.04

0

-0.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.7

33.67

6.52

94.09

Op profit growth

-4,609.99

-121.83

-91.64

66.55

EBIT growth

-4,609.99

-121.83

-91.64

66.55

Net profit growth

-4,610

-121.83

-91.64

66.55

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Vertical Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

91.23

096,329.5467.830507.7251.18

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

390.05

37.2216,856.39139.140.63234.250.61

Embassy Developments Ltd

EMBDL

114.85

55.7515,686.77-47.290588.5786.16

Rites Ltd

RITES

280.6

35.4713,485.74134.413.14586.6152.71

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

64.06

82.138,854.82-352.9204.97.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vertical Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

P Janardhan Reddy

Director

S Naga Lakshmi

Independent Director

Y Mailikharjuna Rao

Independent Director

Mikkilineni Srikanth

Independent Director

Mikkileneni Kanakavalli Tayaramma

Registered Office

Flat No 106 1st Flr Nirmal Tow,

Dwarakapuri Colony,

Telangana - 500082

Tel: 91-40-64523706

Website: http://www.lamansiongranties.com; www.verticalindu

Email: lamansion1990@gmail.com

Registrar Office

12-10-167,

Bharath Nagar,

Hyderbad - 500018

Tel: 91-040-23818475/76/2

Website: www.vccilindia.com

Email: info@vccilindia.com

Summary

La Mansion Granites Ltd was incorporated in the year 1990. The company is engaged in processing, quarrying, jobwork of granite and other mines and minerals. It has a plant located at Warangal in Andhr...
Read More

Reports by Vertical Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Vertical Industries Ltd share price today?

The Vertical Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vertical Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vertical Industries Ltd is ₹6.31 Cr. as of 06 Dec ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vertical Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vertical Industries Ltd is 0 and 33.95 as of 06 Dec ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vertical Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vertical Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vertical Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 06 Dec ‘19

What is the CAGR of Vertical Industries Ltd?

Vertical Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -27.38%, 3 Years at -1.13%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vertical Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vertical Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.55 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 73.45 %

