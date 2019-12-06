Vertical Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
7.8
7.8
7.8
7.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.6
-7.57
-7.57
-7.57
Net Worth
0.2
0.23
0.23
0.23
Minority Interest
Debt
0.3
0.28
0.28
0.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.5
0.51
0.51
0.51
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.49
0.5
0.5
0.5
Inventories
0.53
0.53
0.53
0.53
Inventory Days
3,589.05
2,953.43
3,947.95
4,205.43
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
-0.04
-0.04
Creditor Days
67.71
55.72
297.95
317.39
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.05
-0.02
-0.02
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
0.49
0.5
0.5
0.5
No Record Found
