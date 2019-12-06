iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Vertical Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

8.1
(-4.93%)
Dec 6, 2019|04:01:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vertical Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

7.8

7.8

7.8

7.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.6

-7.57

-7.57

-7.57

Net Worth

0.2

0.23

0.23

0.23

Minority Interest

Debt

0.3

0.28

0.28

0.28

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.5

0.51

0.51

0.51

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.49

0.5

0.5

0.5

Inventories

0.53

0.53

0.53

0.53

Inventory Days

3,589.05

2,953.43

3,947.95

4,205.43

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.01

-0.04

-0.04

Creditor Days

67.71

55.72

297.95

317.39

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-0.05

-0.02

-0.02

Cash

0

0

0

0

Total Assets

0.49

0.5

0.5

0.5

Vertical Indust. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vertical Industries Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.