|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.05
0.06
0.04
0.04
yoy growth (%)
-17.7
33.67
6.52
94.09
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
-0.01
As % of sales
13.91
11.45
17.34
23.04
Other costs
-0.06
-0.05
-0.04
-0.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
127.92
87.78
87.32
136.52
Operating profit
-0.02
0
0
-0.02
OPM
-41.83
0.76
-4.67
-59.56
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.02
0
0
-0.02
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.02
0
0
-0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.02
0
0
-0.02
yoy growth (%)
-4,610
-121.83
-91.64
66.55
NPM
-41.83
0.76
-4.67
-59.56
