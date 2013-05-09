To the Members of Vibros Organics Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Vibros Organics Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2016, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information,

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the entitys internal control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as wejl as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we tiave obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

(i) in the case of the balance sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2016;

(ii) in the case of the statement of profit and loss, „of the Loss for the year ended on that date; and

(iii) in the case of the cash flow statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure 1 a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained ail the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2016, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2016 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure 2.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company have disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in Note No. 2.19 to the financial statement.

ii. The Company does not have any foreseeable losses on long-term contracts including derivative contracts, if any, in respect of which any provision is required to be made under the applicable law and Accounting Standards.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Jrdund by the-Company.

For S.K.MEHTA & CO.

Chartered Accountants

( Ficm Registration No.000478%)

(B.P. Saxenay

Partner

Membership No.01056& 1C-

Place of Signature: Noida (U.P.) Date: 28th May, 2016

ANNEXURE 1 TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in our Report of even date to the members of Vibros Organics Limited]

I. The Company was not holding any fixed assets during the year. Hence clause [i] (a), (b] & (c) of the Companies (Auditors Report] Order, 2015, are not applicable to the Company.

II. During the year there was no inventory and no purchase & sales in the company and hence this para is not applicable to the company.

III. As per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the Register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly the clauses (iii] (a], (iii] (b] & (iii] (c] of the report are not applicable.

IV. As per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any loans, investments, guarantees and security and as such the provisions of Section 185 & 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

V. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public. Accordingly, the directives issued by RBI and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 & the rules framed there under are not applicable to the Company.

VI. During the year no purchase and sales have been made by the Company and as such the question of maintenance of cost records prescribed under Section 148(1]] of the Companies Act, 2013 does not arise.

VII. (a] According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues with appropriate authorities including Provident Fund, ESI, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, VAT, Cess and other statutory dues applicable to the company and that there are no undisputed statutory dues outstanding as on 31st March, 2016 for a period more than six months from the date they became payable.

r

/-is-

(b] As per the information given to us there are no disputed statutory dues except for demand of Rs 3.38 lacs raised by excise department and demand of Rs. 0.90 lacs raised by trade tax department in earlier years..

VIII. As per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings to financial institutions, banks or Government. The Company has so far not issued any debentures.

IX. As per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial Public offer or further Public offer ( including debt instruments ]. Further as per information and explanations given to us, no money has been raised bv wav of term loans and hence this clause is not annlicable.

X. According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year under review.

XI. In our opinion, as no Managerial remuneration has been paid/ provided, the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

XII. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and as such this clause is not applicable.

XIII. In our opinion all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the necessary details have been disclosed in the Financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

XIV. The Company has not made any preferential allotment / private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible Debentures during the year under review. As such the compliance of Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the utilization of amount for the purpose funds are raised is not applicable.

XV. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with him and as such the compliance of provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

XVI. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For S.K.MEHTA & CO.

Chartered Accountants ( Firm Registration No.000478N )

(B.P. Saxenay

Partner

Membership No.010568

Place of Signature: Noida (U.P.)

Date: 28th May r .^16 -

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("theAct")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Vibros Organics Limited as of March 31, 2016 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note"] and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10] of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal-iftancial coitrols system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that <a rfiaterial^ weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness c>: internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2016, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India"

For S.K.MEHTA & CO.

Chartered Accountants ( Firm Registration No.000478N )

(B.P. Saxena) (

Partner

Membership No.010568

Place of Signature: Noida (U.P.) Date: 28th May, 2016