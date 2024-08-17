iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vibros Organics Ltd Share Price

3.91
(-4.63%)
May 9, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Vibros Organics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

3.91

Prev. Close

4.1

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

3.91

Day's Low

3.91

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-1.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.13

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vibros Organics Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Vibros Organics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Vibros Organics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:15 AM
Mar-2017Dec-2016Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.62%

Non-Promoter- 12.76%

Institutions: 12.75%

Non-Institutions: 52.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Vibros Organics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

5.41

5.41

5.41

5.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.19

-6.15

-6.08

-6.06

Net Worth

-0.78

-0.74

-0.67

-0.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-0.03

-0.06

-0.01

1.07

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.04

-0.06

-0.02

2.19

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-40.54

131.19

-86.21

47.77

EBIT growth

-40.54

377.48

-101.3

-966.22

Net profit growth

-40.45

305.38

-101.54

-710.93

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Vibros Organics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vibros Organics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Naveen Kohli

Director

Narender Kumar Sood

Director

Anil Sood

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vibros Organics Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Jun.87 as Vibros Intra Pvt Ltd, Vibros Organics obtained its present name in Dec.92. It was converted into a public limited company on 3 Jun.93. It was promoted originally by Anil Sood. Due to his preoccupations, Naveen Kohli was inducted in the board of directors. After induction, Naveen Kohli initiated a project for the manufacture of ortho nitro chloro benzene (ONCB) and para nitro chloro benzene (PNCB), thereby becoming the promoter of the company. The project to set up manufacture ONCB and PNCB with a capacity of 750 tpa was restructured to include downstream intermediates like ortho phenylene diamine (OPDA) and para phenylene diamine (PPDA) for agrchemicals and dyes also to its product range in order to ensure captive consumption of ONCB/PNCB and to provide value addition. The capacity for the manufacture for ONCB/PNCB was revised to 1250 tpa. The company came out with a public issue in Mar.95 to part-finance the project.Commercial production at its plant in Sikanderabad, Uttar Pradesh, commenced in Feb.96.During the year 1997-98, the company has taken certain steps for the implementation of backward integration plans for the manufacture of Ortho Nitro Chloro Benzene (ONCB) / Para Nitro Chloro Benzene (PNCB)
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Vibros Organics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.