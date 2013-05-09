Vibros Organics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-0.03
-0.06
-0.01
1.07
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.04
-0.06
-0.02
2.19
Other operating items
Operating
-0.07
-0.12
-0.03
3.26
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-1.17
Free cash flow
-0.07
-0.12
-0.03
2.09
Equity raised
-12.3
-12.16
-12.12
-14.26
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.54
1.54
1.54
0.77
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-10.84
-10.75
-10.61
-11.4
