Vibros Organics Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
5.41
5.41
5.41
5.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.19
-6.15
-6.08
-6.06
Net Worth
-0.78
-0.74
-0.67
-0.64
Minority Interest
Debt
0.77
0.77
0.77
0.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.01
0.02
0.1
0.12
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.02
6.93
0.04
0.06
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.09
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.06
-0.02
-0.03
Cash
0.02
0.04
0.07
0.06
Total Assets
3.46
0.04
0.11
0.12
