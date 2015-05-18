Dear Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 29th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company along with Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2016.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

Particulars As on 31st March, 2016 As on 31st March, 2015 Sales -- -- Other Income -- -- Total Income -- -- Total Expenses 398,471.00 669,206.00 Profit before Tax (398,471.00) (669,206.00) Less: Tax Expenses -- -- Profit/(Loss) after tax (398,471.00) (669,206.00)

2. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS & STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

During the year under review there were no operations in the Company. The other income was nil as previous years other income. After expenses, gross and net loss during the year was Rs. 3.98 Lacs as against a loss of Rs. 6.69 Lacs for the previous year.

3. DIVIDEND:

Since the Company was not operational during the year under review, your Directors express their inability to recommend any dividend.

4. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

Since the Company was not operational during the year under review, so there was no transfer to General Reserves during the year.

5. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND DATE OF REPORT

6. DEPOSIT:

The company has not accepted any deposits from the public and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from public was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet for the FY 2016.

7. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE U/S 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT- 2013:

The particulars of loans, guarantees and investments have been disclosed in the financial statements which also form part of this report.

8. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

The company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives as provisions of section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 are not applicable.

9. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The particulars as prescribed under sub-section (3)(m) of section 134 of the Companies Act, 2014 read with Rule 8(3) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are annexed herewith at Annexure No. I.

10. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUECY

The details with respect to internal control systems and internal Audit has been briefed in Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which is annexed herewith as " Annexure No.-II"

11. DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNAL: CHANGES THROUGHOUT THE YEAR

Mr. Naveen Kohli (DIN-00202146) Director of the company, retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment.

12. POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION AND OTHER DETAILS:

A Nomination and Remuneration Policy has been formulated pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules thereto stating therein the

Companys policy on Directors appointment and remuneration by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The Nomination and Remuneration committee was comprises of Mr. Narinder Kumar Sood (Chairman), & Mr. Naveen Kohli (Member).

13. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS DECLARATION

The Company has received necessary declaration from each independent director under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that he meets the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

14. BOARD EVALUATION:

The board of directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the corporate governance requirements as prescribed by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations").

The performance of the board was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the committees were evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The board and the nomination and remuneration committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc. In addition, the chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

In a separate meeting of independent directors, performance of non-independent directors, performance of the board as a whole and performance of the chairman was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors. The same was discussed in the board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent directors, at which the performance of the board, its committees and individual directors was also discussed. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

15. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

During the year the Board met 4 (Four) times to deliberate on various matters. The Meetings were held as on 18/05/2015, 14/08/2015, 21/11/2015, 15/02/2016.The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days.

Name of the Director No of board Meetings held during the year No. of Meetings attended during the year 1 Naveen Kohli 4 4 2 Narinder Kumar Sood 4 4 3 Anil Sood 4 4

16. AUDIT COMMITTEE

The primary objective of the audit committee is to monitor and provide an effective supervision of the Managements financial reporting process, to ensure accurate and timely disclosures, with the highest levels of transparency, integrity and quality of financial reporting. The audit committee oversees the work carried out in the financial reporting process by the Management, the internal auditors and the independent auditors, and notes the processes and safeguards employed by each of them. The audit committee has the ultimate authority and responsibility to select, evaluate and, where appropriate, replace the independent auditors in accordance with the law.

Further, as per the provision of section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 the constitution of Audit Committee is as follow;

Name of Director DIN Position 1 Anil Sood 00967361 Chairman; Non- Executive & Independent Director 2 Narinder Kumar Sood 00634485 Member; Non Executive; Independent Director 3 Naveen Kohli 00202146 Member; Executive Director

Four meetings of the Audit committee were held during the year. The dates on which the said meetings were held:

18/05/2015, 14/08/2015, 21/11/2015 and 15/02/2016

Name of Member No of Meetings held during the year No. of Meetings attended during the year 1 Anil Sood 4 4 2 Narinder Kumar Sood 4 4 3 Naveen Kohli 4 4

17. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

As per the provision of section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 the constitution of Nomination and Remuneration Committee is as follow;

Name of Director DIN Position 1 Anil Sood 00967361 Chairman; Non- Executive Director 2 Narinder Kumar Sood 00634485 Member; Non Executive; Independent Director

No meeting of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee were held during the year.

Stakeholder and Relationship Committee

As per the provision of section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 the constitution of Stakeholder and Relationship Committee is as follow;

Name of Director DIN Position 1 Anil Sood 00967361 Chairman; Non- Executive & Independent Director 2 Narinder Kumar Sood 00634485 Member; Non Executive; Independent Director 3 Naveen Kohli 00202146 Member; Executive Director

No Meeting of Stakeholder and Relationship Committee was held during the Financial Year 2015-16.

18. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES:

Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(2) of Companies (Accounts ) Rules, 2014 in prescribed Form AOC- 2 is annexed herewith at Annexure No. III

19. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate Company; hence provisions of section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to preparation of consolidated financial statements are not applicable.

20. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

As per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, every Listed Company shall establish a vigil mechanism (similar to Whistle Blower mechanism). In pursuance of the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, the company has adopted the whistleblower mechanism for directors and employees to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud, or violation of the Companys code of conduct and ethics. There has been no change to the Whistleblower Policy adopted by the Company during financial year 2016.

21. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES U/S 197(12) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

The Information & Statement of Particulars of employees pursuant to Section 197 of the Companies Act,

2013 and Rule 5 (1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules,

2014 is annexed as Annexure IV

22. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In terms of section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your directors state that: -

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed;

(b) the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

(e) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively

(f) the Directors have devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

23. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

There were no such orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals which would impact the going concern status and companys operations in future.

24. AUDITORS & AUDITORS REPORT

Statutory Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Act and the rules framed there under M/s S. K. Mehta & Co., Chartered Accountants, were appointed as statutory auditors of the Company from the conclusion of Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2014 till the conclusion of following three Annual General Meeting subject to ratification of their appointment at every AGM.

They have confirmed their eligibility under Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed there under for reappointment as Auditors of the Company.

The notes on accounts referred to in the auditors report are self-explanatory and therefore dont call for any further comments by the Board of directors.

There are no qualifications or adverse remarks in the Auditors Report which require any clarification or explanation.

Secretarial Auditor

In terms of Section 204 of the Act and Rules made there under, Ms. Supreet Kaur Rekhi(Practicing Company Secretary), (Membership No. 29545) was appointed as Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2015-16. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended on March 31, 2016 is annexed herewith marked as Annexure-V to this Report.

25. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

The extract of the Annual Return in MGT-9 is annexed herewith at Annexure VI.

26. MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 34 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Managements discussion and analysis is set out in this Annual Report & marked as Annexure-II.

27. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

Risk Management is the process of identification, assessment and prioritization of risks followed by coordinated efforts to minimize, monitor and mitigate/control the probability and/or impact of unfortunate events or to maximize the realization of opportunities. The Company has laid down a comprehensive Risk Assessment and Minimization Procedure which is reviewed by the Board from time to time. These procedures are reviewed to ensure that executive management controls risk through means of a properly defined framework. The major risks have been identified by the Company and its mitigation process/measures have been formulated in the areas such as business, project execution, event, financial, human, environment and statutory compliance.

28. APPRECIATION:

Your Directors place on record their deep appreciation to employees at all levels for their hard work, dedication and commitment. The enthusiasm and unstinting efforts of the employees have enabled the Company to remain as industry leaders.

The Board places on record its appreciation for the support and co-operation your Company has been receiving from its business partners and others associated with the Company. It will be the Companys endeavour to build and nurture strong links with the trade based on mutuality of benefits, respect for and co-operation with each other, consistent with consumer interests. The Directors also take this opportunity to thank all Investors, Clients, Vendors, Banks, Government and Regulatory Authorities for their continued support.