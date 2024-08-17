Vibros Organics Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Jun.87 as Vibros Intra Pvt Ltd, Vibros Organics obtained its present name in Dec.92. It was converted into a public limited company on 3 Jun.93. It was promoted originally by Anil Sood. Due to his preoccupations, Naveen Kohli was inducted in the board of directors. After induction, Naveen Kohli initiated a project for the manufacture of ortho nitro chloro benzene (ONCB) and para nitro chloro benzene (PNCB), thereby becoming the promoter of the company. The project to set up manufacture ONCB and PNCB with a capacity of 750 tpa was restructured to include downstream intermediates like ortho phenylene diamine (OPDA) and para phenylene diamine (PPDA) for agrchemicals and dyes also to its product range in order to ensure captive consumption of ONCB/PNCB and to provide value addition. The capacity for the manufacture for ONCB/PNCB was revised to 1250 tpa. The company came out with a public issue in Mar.95 to part-finance the project.Commercial production at its plant in Sikanderabad, Uttar Pradesh, commenced in Feb.96.During the year 1997-98, the company has taken certain steps for the implementation of backward integration plans for the manufacture of Ortho Nitro Chloro Benzene (ONCB) / Para Nitro Chloro Benzene (PNCB)