Vibros Organics Ltd Management Discussions

1. Industry structure and developments

Indian economy is going through a period of rapid financial liberalisation. Today, the intermediation is being conducted by a wide range of financial institutions through a plethora of customer friendly financial products.

Over the years, our company has built a strong presence in the market through its cumulative experience, strong distribution network as well as sound systems and processes.

2. Opportunities and threats

Our company is exposed to specific risks that are particular to its business and the environment within which it operates including interest rate volatility, economic cycle, and market risk.

3. Segment-wise or product-wise performance

As already informed that the company is not in operation since long consequent to which no discussion on segment-wise or product-wise performance has been done.

4. Outlook

The presence of a stable government at the centre will be a major catalyst in taking major decisions which would push forward the pace of reforms and thereby directly improving the macro-economic environment. It is now being forecasted that in the near future, the Indian economy will become the fastest growing emerging market.

The Government is looking at easing investment conditions in India and focusing on project clearances. Also, 2016 is expected to see a rush of foreign direct investments (FDI) coming into India supported by FII inflows, thanks to liberalising the defence, insurance and construction sectors. It is expected that Governments major structural/economic liberalization policies will be reflected in 2016 Union Finance Budget and the same is expected to further boost the industry sentiments.

Looking at the Indian economy the company has plans to diversify its business in future.

5. Risks and areas of concern

Our strength is our determination and team work, weakness is the low equity base, opportunities are multiples and threats are the vibrations in the economy and government policies.

In any business, risks and prospects are inseparable. As a responsible management, the Companys principal endeavor is to maximize returns. The Company continues to take all steps necessary to minimize its expenses through detailed studies and interaction with experts.

6. Internal control systems and their adequacy

As already informed that the company is not in operation since long, the audit committee periodically reviews internal control system, which is designated to ensure that the overhead levels are reduced to the minimum.

7. Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance

As already informed that the company is not in operation since long consequent to which no discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance has been done.

8. Material developments in human resources/industrial relations front, including number of people employed.

Industrial relations during the year under review were cordial and peaceful. The company is still in the process to recall the employees who have left their job due to closure and hope to resume the requisite staff for reopening the Unit in near future.

9. Cautionary Statement

The statements in the "Management Discussion and Analysis Report" section describes the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations and predictions, which may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable laws and regulations. The annual results can differ materially from those expressed or implied, depending upon the economic and climatic conditions, Government policies and other incidental factors.