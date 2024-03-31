TO

THE MEMBERS OF VIJAY TEXTILES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the Financial Statements of Vijay Textiles Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31,2024, the statement of profit and loss, including the statement of other comprehensive income, the statement of cash flows and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph , the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended ("Ind AS"), and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, its loss including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) as specified under section 143(10) of the act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

A. The companys trade receivables as at balance sheet date amounts to Rs. 152.28 crores (as on March 31,2023 - Rs.156.88 crores) wherein the debtors receivable overdue for period exceeding three years amounts to Rs. 150.11 crores (as on March 31, 2023 -Rs. 147.77 crores). We draw attention to Note number 5A & 24.18 to the financial Statements providing details with respect to actions implemented by management with respect to overdue trade receivables and recognition of expected credit loss. We further noted that the collections of trade receivables were made only for the dues ageing less than one year and balance ageing more than one year are accumulated since 31st March 2022.

B. The companys loan accounts with State Bank of India ("SBI") and Axis Bank Limited ("Axis") have become Non Performing asset. Post which regular business transactions were conducted through trust & retention account ("TRA") managed by SBI on behalf of company for both SBI & Axis. Validity of such operation was permitted up to July 31,2022 after which all the banking transactions were freezed by the banks. Subsequent to the above event company has been issued demand notices by SBI and Axis under letter dated August 17, 2022 and September 09, 2022 respectively under section 13 (2) of Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets & Enforcement of Securities Interest Act, 2002 ("SARFAESI Act") giving company a sixty days time period to deposit the amounts due to the banks amounting to Rs. 72.84 Crores & Rs. 20.04 Crores (amounts specified are per the notices issued by respective banks after application of interest and penal charges upto the date of these notices).

Pursuant to the above, the company has submitted a proposal for compromise on November 10, 2022 for one time settlement of dues by making a payment of Rs.79.60 Crore (SBI: Rs.61.00 Crore & Axis: Rs.18.60 Crore) as stipulated in the offer letter to be completed by March 15, 2023. Wherein Company has received approval from the consortium banks viz. State Bank of India and Axis Bank Limited vide their letters dated January 25, 2023 and January 27, 2023 respectively to its compromise proposal submitted on November 10, 2022 for one time settlement of bank dues of Rs.79.60 Crore to be paid by March 31, 2023, However, Company was unsuccessful to honor the compromise agreement as on March 31,2023. Subsequently SBI & Axis has revoked the compromise agreement as on April 29, 2023 and May 03, 2023. Company has submitted request for revival of the compromise agreement to banks but same is yet to confirmed by the respective banks.

As the TRA Account is freezed the company is managing its daily operations with the support of Promoter Directors.

C. We draw attention to Note No.24.15 wherein the application filed by State Bank of India before Honble National Company Law Tribunal [NCLT] Hyderabad bench under section 7 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 in respect of dues payable to State bank of India & Axis Bank Limited, was rejected by the Honble tribunal on 08th May 2024 without costs since same petition cannot be filed with two different authorities simultaneously and other grounds.

D. We draw attention to Note No.24.15 wherein State Bank of India has also sued for recovery before Debt Recovery Tribunal under SARFAESI Act, 2002, proceedings for which are in progress and next date of hearing is fixed for 21st August 2024.

E. We draw attention to Note No.24.16 wherein the company has received warrant of attachment of immovable property vide RC no. 175/ 2023 dated 13 March 2024 under Rule 48 of the second schedule to the Income Tax Act,1961 read with the Recovery of Debts & Bankruptcy Act, 1993 which is listed for hearing before the Debt Recovery Tribunal for 21st August 2024.

F. We draw attention to Note No.24.17 wherein company has received notice dated 24th April 2024 from the Advocate Commissioner appointed by the court of chief Judicial Magistrate has served warrant of commission issued u/s 24 of the SARFAESI Act, 2002 giving therein 15 days notice & has taken possession of factory unit on 06 June 2024 in compliance of the said order of the court.

G. The company has outstanding statutory dues of Rs. 77.46 lakhs as on 31st March 2024 (Customs - 20.14 lakhs, TDS - 37.67 lakhs, PF - 17.72 lakhs, ESI - 1.93 lakhs)

H. The Company has outstanding payables to vendors of Rs. 24.15 crores out of which a total of Rs. 22.03 Crores is overdue for more than 180 days in payments to vendors against which input tax credit (ITC) has been claimed. These outstanding amounts are subject to reversal with an 18% interest charge due to non-compliance with ITC rules.

Material uncertainty related to going concern

I. We draw attention to the accompanying financial Statements, which indicates that the company has incurred a net loss for the year ended March 31, 2024 - Rs.23.29 crores (for the year ended March 31, 2023 -Rs. 6.42 crores). The company has outstanding amount due to vendors for more than three years as on March 31,2024 amounting to Rs.5.53 crores (as on March 31,2023 - Rs. 6.09 crore) and repayment of loans due to banks amounts to Rs.72.5 crores, further the withdrawal of support from Banks and other indicators as listed above in the qualification paragraphs, indicate existence of material uncertainty on the companys ability to continue as a going concern.

Emphasis of Matters

J. We draw attention to Note No. 24.9 wherein the company has derecognized available balance in deferred tax asset of Rs. 10.07 crore in accordance with IND AS 12 which states that deferred tax asset should be derecognized when it no longer probable that future taxable profits will be available against which DTA can be utilised.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a. In our opinion, except as stated in basis of qualified opinion para we have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, except as stated in basis of qualified opinion para, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. Except as stated in the basis of qualified opinion, the Balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including the statement of other comprehensive income), the statement of cash flows and statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, except as stated in the basis of qualified opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. No managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31,2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. Refer Note 24.1 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have

been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, whether,

a. directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or

b. provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether,

a. directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or

b. provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub- clause iv (a) and iv (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of accounting software where the audit trail has been enabled.

Annexure A to the Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report of even date)

Re: Vijay textiles limited ("the company")

(i) . In respect of the companys Property, Plant and Equipment, and Intangible Assets:

a. (A) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the

Company, the Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property plant & equipment.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, plant and equipment by which all Property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right of use of Assets) or Intangible assets during the year ended march 31st, 2024.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transaction Prohibition Act 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) . In respect of the companys Inventory:

a. According to the information and explanation given to us, the inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits of over five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks and financial institutions based on the security of current assets; the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the company.

(iii) . According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, para 3(iii) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e), and (f) of the order are not applicable and hence not commented upon.

(iv) . According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the

Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to loans given and investments made.

(v) . According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company,

the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of Clause (v) of the Order is not applicable and hence not commented upon.

(vi) . According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products manufactured by it. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable and hence not commented upon.

(vii) . a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and any other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and any other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024, However the Statutory dues related to PF , ESI and TDS are outstanding for a period of more than six months as at 31 March 2024 from the date they became payable.

Particulars Amount outstanding as on 31/3/2024 TDS 37.67 lakhs PF 17.72 lakhs ESI 1.93 lakh Customs 20.14 lakhs

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of GST, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Value added tax, Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes, except for the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount under dispute (in Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income-Tax 23,52,210 2019-20 National Faceless Appeals Centre

(viii) . According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) . a. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, during the

year, the company has defaulted in payments and loan accounts has been turned into NPA.

Nature of borrowing Name of lender Amount not paid on due date Term Loan & Cash Credit State Bank of India Rs. 61 Crore (Due Date 31-3-2023) Cash Credit Axis bank Rs. 18.60 Crore (Due date:31-3-2023)

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lenders. Therefore, Clause (ix)(b) of the Order does not apply to the Company and is hence not commented upon.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of records of the company, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of records of the company, no funds raised on a short-term basis have been utilized for long-term purposes.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of records of the company, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or a person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, Associates or Joint ventures. Therefore, Clause (ix)(e) of the Order does not apply to the Company and hence is not commented upon.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of records of the company, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies. Therefore, Clause (ix) (f) of the Order does not apply to the Company and hence is not commented upon.

(x) . a. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of records of the company,

no money was raised by the way of an initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence not commented upon.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, Clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable and hence not commented upon.

(xi) . a. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the

Company, based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Financial Statements and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by the officers and employees of the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, Clause (xi)(a) of the Order is not applicable and hence not commented upon.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, no fraud has been reported during the year, hence the compliance with Clause (xi) (b) of the order is not applicable and hence not commented upon.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no whistle-blower complaints in the company. Therefore, Para 3 (xi) (c) of the Order does not apply to the Company and hence is not commented upon.

(xii) . According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause

3(xii) of the Order is not applicable and hence not commented upon.

(xiii) . According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) . a. Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) . In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) . a. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable and hence not commented upon.

b. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable and hence not commented upon.

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable and hence not commented upon.

d. According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable and hence not commented upon.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year of Rs. 861.72 lakhs in FY 2023-24 and Rs.403.45 lakhs in FY 2022-23.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable and hence not commented upon.

(xix) . As referred below to Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph in our main audit report and as disclosed in note 23 and

24.16 to 24.18 to the financial statements which also includes financial ratios, ageing and e realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors/Resolution Professional and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, there exists a material uncertainty on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern as on the date of audit report and the capability of the Company for meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet, as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) . In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an outstanding provision for CSR Expenses of Rs. 9,75,398/- pertaining to F.Y.2019-20 there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project, expect for the above.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the members of Vijay textiles Limited)

Report on the Internal financial controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Vijay Textiles Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for internal financial controls

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established for the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.