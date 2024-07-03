iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vijay Textiles Ltd Share Price

13.6
(-4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open14.24
  • Day's High14.24
  • 52 Wk High29.5
  • Prev. Close14.31
  • Day's Low13.6
  • 52 Wk Low 10.16
  • Turnover (lac)0.33
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value22.57
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24.89
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vijay Textiles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

14.24

Prev. Close

14.31

Turnover(Lac.)

0.33

Day's High

14.24

Day's Low

13.6

52 Week's High

29.5

52 Week's Low

10.16

Book Value

22.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24.89

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vijay Textiles Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Vijay Textiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Vijay Textiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.76%

Non-Promoter- 25.23%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Vijay Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.14

22.14

22.14

22.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.02

46.32

52.74

64.12

Net Worth

45.16

68.46

74.88

86.26

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

25.21

65.81

94.85

110.29

yoy growth (%)

-61.69

-30.61

-13.99

-4.88

Raw materials

-18.95

-26.96

-42.88

-53.04

As % of sales

75.18

40.97

45.21

48.09

Employee costs

-5.97

-7.01

-7.1

-7.4

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-35.56

-4.63

2.14

6.71

Depreciation

-6.58

-7.58

-6.58

-7

Tax paid

11.6

-1.12

0.87

1.31

Working capital

-23.64

-4.35

15.01

20.6

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-61.69

-30.61

-13.99

-4.88

Op profit growth

-161.6

-31.67

-14

14.87

EBIT growth

-244.24

-45.45

-16.55

10.57

Net profit growth

315.77

-291.14

-62.43

75.6

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Vijay Textiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vijay Textiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vijay Kumar Gupta.

Whole Time Director

Susheel Kumar Gupta

Whole Time Director & CFO

R Malhotra

Independent Director

Payal Bafna

Independent Director

Ravi Prasad Muthyam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Yogesh Dayma

Independent Director

Altab Uddin Kazi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vijay Textiles Ltd

Summary

Originally incorporated in Feb.90 as a private limited company,Hyderabad based Vijay Textiles Ltd subsequently became public in Jun.94. Initially, the company was in the business of trading. The major activities consisted of purchase of polyester yarn from Reliance Industries, converting the yarn into grey cloth at Bhiwandi through job contracts and converting the grey cloth into finished fabrics through textile processors. The fabrics were marketed under the Vijay brand name throughout India. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing of Textiles.In Jun.93, the company ventured into full-fledged manufacture of processed textiles, by acquiring a running mill at Khattedan (near Hyderabad) from S K Textile Industries. The installed capacity is 172 lac mtr pa which comprises 96 lac mtr pa of printed polyester shirting and 76 lac mtr pa of dyed polyester shirting. The company went public with its maiden issue in Mar.95 (premium: Rs 80) to augment the long-term working capital as well as to part-finance the cost of balancing equipment, a diesel generator set, and a waste water recycling plant. The company is selling its output to the lower sections of the society.During the year 1998-99, the Company changed its growth strategy by placing more thrust on manufacturing of larger portion of high value added products by installing new machineries.The company made a tremendous export turnover of Rs.128.16 lakhs in the year 1999-2000 along with increase in its turnover of Rs.4183.88 lakhs
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vijay Textiles Ltd share price today?

The Vijay Textiles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vijay Textiles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vijay Textiles Ltd is ₹24.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vijay Textiles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vijay Textiles Ltd is 0 and 0.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vijay Textiles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vijay Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vijay Textiles Ltd is ₹10.16 and ₹29.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vijay Textiles Ltd?

Vijay Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -10.09%, 3 Years at -33.65%, 1 Year at -46.56%, 6 Month at 14.94%, 3 Month at 25.86% and 1 Month at 6.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vijay Textiles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vijay Textiles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.76 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.24 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Vijay Textiles Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.