Summary

Originally incorporated in Feb.90 as a private limited company,Hyderabad based Vijay Textiles Ltd subsequently became public in Jun.94. Initially, the company was in the business of trading. The major activities consisted of purchase of polyester yarn from Reliance Industries, converting the yarn into grey cloth at Bhiwandi through job contracts and converting the grey cloth into finished fabrics through textile processors. The fabrics were marketed under the Vijay brand name throughout India. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing of Textiles.In Jun.93, the company ventured into full-fledged manufacture of processed textiles, by acquiring a running mill at Khattedan (near Hyderabad) from S K Textile Industries. The installed capacity is 172 lac mtr pa which comprises 96 lac mtr pa of printed polyester shirting and 76 lac mtr pa of dyed polyester shirting. The company went public with its maiden issue in Mar.95 (premium: Rs 80) to augment the long-term working capital as well as to part-finance the cost of balancing equipment, a diesel generator set, and a waste water recycling plant. The company is selling its output to the lower sections of the society.During the year 1998-99, the Company changed its growth strategy by placing more thrust on manufacturing of larger portion of high value added products by installing new machineries.The company made a tremendous export turnover of Rs.128.16 lakhs in the year 1999-2000 along with increase in its turnover of Rs.4183.88 lakhs

