SectorTextiles
Open₹14.24
Prev. Close₹14.31
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.33
Day's High₹14.24
Day's Low₹13.6
52 Week's High₹29.5
52 Week's Low₹10.16
Book Value₹22.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.89
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.14
22.14
22.14
22.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.02
46.32
52.74
64.12
Net Worth
45.16
68.46
74.88
86.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
25.21
65.81
94.85
110.29
yoy growth (%)
-61.69
-30.61
-13.99
-4.88
Raw materials
-18.95
-26.96
-42.88
-53.04
As % of sales
75.18
40.97
45.21
48.09
Employee costs
-5.97
-7.01
-7.1
-7.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-35.56
-4.63
2.14
6.71
Depreciation
-6.58
-7.58
-6.58
-7
Tax paid
11.6
-1.12
0.87
1.31
Working capital
-23.64
-4.35
15.01
20.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-61.69
-30.61
-13.99
-4.88
Op profit growth
-161.6
-31.67
-14
14.87
EBIT growth
-244.24
-45.45
-16.55
10.57
Net profit growth
315.77
-291.14
-62.43
75.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vijay Kumar Gupta.
Whole Time Director
Susheel Kumar Gupta
Whole Time Director & CFO
R Malhotra
Independent Director
Payal Bafna
Independent Director
Ravi Prasad Muthyam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Yogesh Dayma
Independent Director
Altab Uddin Kazi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vijay Textiles Ltd
Summary
Originally incorporated in Feb.90 as a private limited company,Hyderabad based Vijay Textiles Ltd subsequently became public in Jun.94. Initially, the company was in the business of trading. The major activities consisted of purchase of polyester yarn from Reliance Industries, converting the yarn into grey cloth at Bhiwandi through job contracts and converting the grey cloth into finished fabrics through textile processors. The fabrics were marketed under the Vijay brand name throughout India. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing of Textiles.In Jun.93, the company ventured into full-fledged manufacture of processed textiles, by acquiring a running mill at Khattedan (near Hyderabad) from S K Textile Industries. The installed capacity is 172 lac mtr pa which comprises 96 lac mtr pa of printed polyester shirting and 76 lac mtr pa of dyed polyester shirting. The company went public with its maiden issue in Mar.95 (premium: Rs 80) to augment the long-term working capital as well as to part-finance the cost of balancing equipment, a diesel generator set, and a waste water recycling plant. The company is selling its output to the lower sections of the society.During the year 1998-99, the Company changed its growth strategy by placing more thrust on manufacturing of larger portion of high value added products by installing new machineries.The company made a tremendous export turnover of Rs.128.16 lakhs in the year 1999-2000 along with increase in its turnover of Rs.4183.88 lakhs
Read More
The Vijay Textiles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vijay Textiles Ltd is ₹24.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vijay Textiles Ltd is 0 and 0.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vijay Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vijay Textiles Ltd is ₹10.16 and ₹29.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vijay Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -10.09%, 3 Years at -33.65%, 1 Year at -46.56%, 6 Month at 14.94%, 3 Month at 25.86% and 1 Month at 6.39%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.