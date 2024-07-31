VIJAY TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024) Revised Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)