Vijay Textiles Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.14
22.14
22.14
22.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.02
46.32
52.74
64.12
Net Worth
45.16
68.46
74.88
86.26
Minority Interest
Debt
225.73
221.42
228.08
224.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.15
0
0
8.79
Total Liabilities
281.04
289.88
302.96
319.72
Fixed Assets
47.27
51.93
57.21
70.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.15
10.15
7.65
11.58
Networking Capital
211.55
220.35
236.66
237.01
Inventories
104.27
103.62
110.25
113.92
Inventory Days
1,649.34
Sundry Debtors
152.28
156.88
152.82
154.06
Debtor Days
2,230.49
Other Current Assets
27.94
22.74
22.32
18.93
Sundry Creditors
-24.16
-22.59
-20.7
-18.96
Creditor Days
274.5
Other Current Liabilities
-48.78
-40.3
-28.03
-30.94
Cash
12.06
7.43
1.44
0.84
Total Assets
281.03
289.86
302.96
319.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.