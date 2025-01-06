Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
25.21
65.81
94.85
110.29
yoy growth (%)
-61.69
-30.61
-13.99
-4.88
Raw materials
-18.95
-26.96
-42.88
-53.04
As % of sales
75.18
40.97
45.21
48.09
Employee costs
-5.97
-7.01
-7.1
-7.4
As % of sales
23.68
10.65
7.49
6.71
Other costs
-12.73
-11.62
-15.27
-15.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
50.52
17.66
16.1
14
Operating profit
-12.45
20.21
29.58
34.4
OPM
-49.39
30.71
31.18
31.19
Depreciation
-6.58
-7.58
-6.58
-7
Interest expense
-16.64
-17.75
-21.9
-22.1
Other income
0.12
0.48
1.04
1.41
Profit before tax
-35.56
-4.63
2.14
6.71
Taxes
11.6
-1.12
0.87
1.31
Tax rate
-32.62
24.31
40.63
19.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-23.95
-5.76
3.01
8.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-23.95
-5.76
3.01
8.02
yoy growth (%)
315.77
-291.14
-62.43
75.6
NPM
-95.03
-8.75
3.17
7.27
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.