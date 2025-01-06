iifl-logo-icon 1
Vijay Textiles Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13.6
(-4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

25.21

65.81

94.85

110.29

yoy growth (%)

-61.69

-30.61

-13.99

-4.88

Raw materials

-18.95

-26.96

-42.88

-53.04

As % of sales

75.18

40.97

45.21

48.09

Employee costs

-5.97

-7.01

-7.1

-7.4

As % of sales

23.68

10.65

7.49

6.71

Other costs

-12.73

-11.62

-15.27

-15.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

50.52

17.66

16.1

14

Operating profit

-12.45

20.21

29.58

34.4

OPM

-49.39

30.71

31.18

31.19

Depreciation

-6.58

-7.58

-6.58

-7

Interest expense

-16.64

-17.75

-21.9

-22.1

Other income

0.12

0.48

1.04

1.41

Profit before tax

-35.56

-4.63

2.14

6.71

Taxes

11.6

-1.12

0.87

1.31

Tax rate

-32.62

24.31

40.63

19.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-23.95

-5.76

3.01

8.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-23.95

-5.76

3.01

8.02

yoy growth (%)

315.77

-291.14

-62.43

75.6

NPM

-95.03

-8.75

3.17

7.27

