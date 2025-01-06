Vijay Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-35.56
-4.63
2.14
6.71
Depreciation
-6.58
-7.58
-6.58
-7
Tax paid
11.6
-1.12
0.87
1.31
Working capital
-23.64
-4.35
15.01
20.6
Other operating items
Operating
-54.18
-17.7
11.43
21.62
Capital expenditure
-1.63
14.71
1.32
1.81
Free cash flow
-55.81
-2.99
12.76
23.43
Equity raised
198.25
218.17
149.09
112.59
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
235.98
182.78
156.6
113.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.31
Net in cash
378.42
397.95
318.46
251.08
