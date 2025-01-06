iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vijay Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

13.6
(-4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vijay Textiles Ltd

Vijay Textiles FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-35.56

-4.63

2.14

6.71

Depreciation

-6.58

-7.58

-6.58

-7

Tax paid

11.6

-1.12

0.87

1.31

Working capital

-23.64

-4.35

15.01

20.6

Other operating items

Operating

-54.18

-17.7

11.43

21.62

Capital expenditure

-1.63

14.71

1.32

1.81

Free cash flow

-55.81

-2.99

12.76

23.43

Equity raised

198.25

218.17

149.09

112.59

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

235.98

182.78

156.6

113.75

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.31

Net in cash

378.42

397.95

318.46

251.08

Vijay Textiles : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vijay Textiles Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.