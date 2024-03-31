To the Members,

The Directors have pleasure in presenting before you the 34th Boards Report of the Company together with the Audited Statements of Accounts for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY/HIGHLIGHTS:

The performance during the period ended 31st March, 2024 has been as under:

Particular Amount Rs. In Lakhs 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from operations 1342.07 2573.02 Other income 56.89 53.51 Profit/loss before Depreciation, Finance Costs, 5.66 370.60 Exceptional items and Tax Expense - - Less: Depreciation/ Amortization/ Impairment 482.83 502.54 Less: Finance Costs 867.39 774.05 Profit /loss before Exceptional items and Tax Expense (1344.56) (905.99) Add/(less): Exceptional items - - Profit /loss before Tax Expense (1344.56) (905.99) Less: Tax Expense (Current & Deferred) 1007.68 253.47 Profit /loss for the year (1) (2352.24) (652.52) Other Comprehensive Income(2) 22.84 10.17 Total Comprehensive Income (1+2) (2329.40) (642.35) Less: Transfer to Reserves - - Less: Dividend paid on Equity Shares - -

2. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS:

During the Financial Year under review, revenue from operations and other income was reported at Rs. 1398.96 Lakhs and incurred loss of Rs. 2352.24 Lakhs as compared to revenue from operations and other income of Rs. 2626.53 Lakhs and incurred loss of Rs. 652.52 Lakhs in the previous Financial Year.

3. DIVIDEND

Keeping the Companys expansion and growth plans in mind, your Directors have decided not to recommend dividend for the Financial Year.

4. BUSINESS UPDATE AND STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

The information on Companys affairs and related aspects is provided under Management Discussion and Analysis report, which has been prepared, inter-alia, in compliance with Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulations, 2015 and forms part of this Report.

5. PERFORMANCE AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

Your Company has reported loss during the year under review. As has been the case during the last two financial years, your Company has continued its reliance on its Retail segment, which has shown significant recovery post pandemic

and its performance has gradually improved to near pre-covid levels. Your company will continue to lay more emphasis on growth of its retail segment which looks quite promising given the current market scenario and expects to boost its revenue from this segment significantly during the current financial year.

6. RESERVES:

The Closing balance of reserves, including retained earnings/loss (other equity) of the Company as at March 31st 2024 is Rs. 2685.37 Lakhs.

7. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

During the period under review and the date of Boards Report there was no change in the nature of Business.

8. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

There were no material changes and commitments affecting financial position of the Company between 31st March, 2024 and the date of Boards Report.

9. REVISION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

There was no revision of the financial statements for the year under review.

10. AUTHORISED AND PAID-UP CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY:

The Authorised Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 73,30,00,000/- bifurcated as mentioned below:

a) Equity Shares Capital stands at Rs. 20,30,00,000/- divided into 2,03,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each.

b) Preference Share Capital stands at Rs. 53,00,00,000/- divided into 53,00,000 10% Non-Convertible Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs.100/- each.

The Paid-up Share Capital of the Company stands at Rs. 18,30,50,000/- divided into 1,83,05,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each.

11. UNPAID / UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND:

In terms of the provisions of the Companies Act, the Company is obliged to transfer dividends which remain unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years from the declaration to the credit of the Investor education and Protection Fund established by the Central Government.

During the Year, no amount of dividend was unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years and therefore no amount is required to be transferred to Investor Education and Provident Fund under the Section 125(1) and Section 125(2) of the Act.

The details of Dividend of earlier years remain unclaimed by the shareholders as on 31.03.2024 are as given below:

Financial Year Date of Declaration of Dividend Last Date of Claiming Dividend Unclaimed amount as on 31.03.2024 Due date for transfer to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) 2017-2018 28.09.2018 28.10.2018 1,49,212 03.11.2025

DETAILS OF THE NODAL OFFICER

The Company has designated Shri. Yogesh Dayama, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Companys Nodal Officer for the purpose of IEPF.

12. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

As on date of this report, the Company has Six Directors, out of which three are Independent Directors including one women Director and three Executive Directors.

a) APPOINTMENT / RE-APPOINTMENT / RESIGNATION / RETIREMENT OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY:

• Shri. Susheel Kumar Gupta (DIN: 00362714), retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re- appointment.

• Smt. Neha Kankariya has resigned as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f.

12.04.2023.

• Smt. Alka Zanwar (DIN: 07577453) and Shri. Vikram Penmetsa (DIN: 07577396) has relieved as Independent Directors of the Company upon expiry of their tenure w.e.f. 28.07.2023

• Smt. Payal Bafna (DIN: 09075302) and Shri. Ravi Prasad Muthyam (DIN: 06603818) were appointed as Independent Directors of the Company for a period of five (5) years w.e.f. 22.07.2023.

• Shri. Yogesh Dayama was appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f.

22.07.2023.

• Shri. Rakesh Malhotra (DIN: 05242639) was Re-appointed as Whole-Time Director of the Company for a period of three (3) years w.e.f. 27.10.2023 to 26.10.2026.

• Shri. Pankaj Kumar Trivedi (DIN: 08397137) was relieved as Independent Director of the Company upon expiry of his tenure w.e.f. 25.03.2024.

• Shri. Altab Uddin Kazi (DIN: 10435916) was appointed as Additional (Independent) Director of the Company and was regularised in the 01/2024-25 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting for a period of five (5) years w.e.f.

27.03.2024.

• Shri. Susheel Kumar Gupta (DIN: 00362714) was Re-appointed as Whole-Time Director of the Company for a period of three (3) years w.e.f. 01.04.2024 to 31.03.2027.

b) KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL OF THE COMPANY:

Key Managerial Personnel for the Financial Year 2023-2024:

• Shri. Vijay Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of the Company.

• Shri. Susheel Kumar Gupta, Whole-Time Director of the Company.

• Shri. Rakesh Malhotra, Whole-Time Director & Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

• Ms. Yogesh Dayama as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.

13. DECLARATION FROM INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS ON ANNUAL BASIS:

The Company has received declarations from Independent Directors of the Company to the effect that they are meeting the criteria of independence as provided in Sub-Section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act,2013 and under regulation 16(1) (b) read with regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015.

The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied Companys Code of Conduct. In terms of Regulations 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgement and without any external influence.

During the year, Independent Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board of Directors and Committee(s).

14. BOARD MEETINGS:

The Board of Directors duly met Six (6) times on 14.04.2023, 22.07.2023, 26.09.2023, 17.10.2023, 11.01.2024 and 28.03.2024 and in respect of which meetings, proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose.

15. BOARD EVALUATION:

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, Board Committees, and individual Directors pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the Directors on the basis of criteria such as the Board composition and structure, effectiveness of Board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The above criteria are based on the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 5, 2017.

In a separate meeting of Independent Directors was conducted on 28.03.2024 to evaluate the performance of Non- Independent Directors, the Board as a whole and the Chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors.

The Board reviewed the performance of individual Directors on the basis of criteria such as the contribution of the individual Director to the Board and Committee Meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc.

Performance evaluation of all the Directors was done by the entire Board excluding the Director being evaluated.

16. STATEMENT SHOWING THE NAMES OF THE TOP TEN EMPLOYEES IN TERMS OF REMUNERATION DRAWN AND THE NAME OF EVERY EMPLOYEE AS PER RULE 5(2) & (3) OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION) RULES, 2014:

Disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is given in Annexure-1A to this Report.

A statement showing the names of the top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn and the name of every employee is annexed to this Annual report as Annexure-1B.

During the year NONE of the employees is drawing a remuneration of Rs.1,02,00,000/- and above per annum or Rs.8,50,000/- and above in aggregate per month, the limits specified under the Section 197(12) of the Companies Act,2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

17. RATIO OF REMUNERATION TO EACH DIRECTOR:

Under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Rule 5(1) (2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration) Rules, 2014 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013 the ratio of remuneration of Managing Directors, Whole Time Director & CFO to the median remuneration of the employees is nil as they have not drawn any salary during the financial year 2023-2024.

18. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period;

(c) The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) The Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

(e) The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that

such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

19. DETAILS OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

Your Company has well established procedures for internal control across its various locations, commensurate with its size and operations. The organization is adequately staffed with qualified and experienced personnel for implementing and monitoring the internal control environment.

The internal audit function is adequately resourced commensurate with the operations of the Company and reports to the Audit Committee of the Board.

20. NO FRAUDS REPORTED BY STATUTORY AUDITORS

During the Financial Year 2023-2024, the Auditors have not reported any matter under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134(3) (ca) of the Companies Act, 2013.

21. CEO/ CFO CERTIFICATION:

The Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer Certificate on the Financial Statements under Regulation 17 (8) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 for the Financial Year 2023-2024 is annexed in this Annual Report.

22. INFORMATION ABOUT THE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE / FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE SUBSIDIARIES / ASSOCIATES/ JOINT VENTURES:

During the Financial Year under review, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate Companies.

23. NAMES OF THE COMPANIES WHICH HAVE BECOME OR CEASED TO BE ITS SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES DURING THE YEAR:

During the year under review no Company has become or ceased to become its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate Company.

24. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

The Company has not given loans, Guarantees or made any investments during the year under review which attracts the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

25. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. During the financial year 2023-2024, there were no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. The transactions with the related parties are routine and repetitive in nature.

The summary statement of transactions entered into with the related parties are reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors on a quarterly basis. The summary statements are supported by an independent audit report certifying that the transactions are at an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business

The Form AOC-2 pursuant to Section 134(3) (h) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith as Annexure-2 to this report.

26. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE OUTGO:

The particulars as prescribed under Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are enclosed as Annexure-3.

25. COMMITTEES:

AUDIT COMMITTEE: The Audit Committee of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of Regulation 18(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 are included in the Corporate Governance report, which forms part of this report.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE: The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of Regulation 19(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 are included in the Corporate Governance report, which forms part of this report.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE: The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of Regulation 20 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 are included in the Corporate Governance report, which forms part of this report.

26. COMPOSITION OF CSR COMMITTEE AND CONTENTS OF CSR POLICY:

Since the Company does not have the net worth of Rs. 500.00 Crore or more, or turnover of Rs. 1000.00 Crore or more, or a net profit of Rs. 5.00 Crore or more during the Financial Year, Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable and hence the Company need not adopt any Corporate Social Responsibility Policy.

27. VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Board of Directors has formulated a Whistle Blower Policy which is in compliance with the provisions of Section 177(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Company promotes ethical behaviour and has put in place a mechanism for reporting illegal or unethical behaviour. The Company has a Vigil Mechanism and Whistle-blower policy under which the employees are free to report violations of applicable laws and regulations and the Code of Conduct. Employees may report their genuine concerns to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. During the year under review, no employee was denied access to the Audit Committee.

Vigil Mechanism Policy has been established by the Company for Directors and employees to report genuine concerns pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. The same has been placed on the website of the Company www.viiavtextiles.in.

28. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators /courts that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

29. STATUTORY AUDITORS AND STATUTORY AUDITORS REPORT:

At the 3lstAnnual General Meeting held on 30.09.2021, the members of the Company approved the appointment of M/s. S V D & Associates, Chartered Accountants Statutory Auditors of the Company for the term of five years from the conclusion of 31st Annual General Meeting held for Financial Year 2020-2021 till the conclusion of the 36th Annual General Meeting to be held in the Financial Year 2025-2026.

The Auditors Report for Financial Year 2023-2024 contains the following qualification, reservation or adverse remark:

Sl. No. Auditors Comment Management Reply 1. The companys trade receivables as at balance sheet date amounts to Rs. 152.28 crores (as on March 31,2023 - Rs.156.88 crores) wherein the debtors receivable overdue for period exceeding three years amounts to Rs. 150.11 crores ( as on March 31, 2023 Rs. 147.77 crores). We draw attention to Note 5A OF the financial results, Explanations of management regards to collections of overdue trade receivables and recognition of expected credit loss. We further noted that the collections of trade receivables were made only for the dues ageing less than one year and balance ageing more than one year are accumulating since 31st March, 2022. Management has performed a detailed review and reached out to all its debtors with regards to the long outstanding balances. Considering the long association debtors have given their assurance that the amount owed to the company will be surely repaid. As a result management is of the opinion that there is no requirement of provision for expected credit loss towards the recovery from debtors. Further efforts are being made for expediting recovery from long overdue debtors. As a result the management is of the opinion there is no significant credit loss for the existing debtors out-standing and accordingly provisions are not made for the same. 2. The companys loan accounts with State Bank of India ("SBI") and Axis Bank Limited ("Axis") have become Non Performing asset. Post which regular business transactions were conducted through trust & retention account ("TRA") managed by SBI on behalf of company for both SBI & Axis. Validity of such operation was permitted up to 31st July 2022 after which all the banking transactions were freezed by the banks. Subsequent to the above event company has been issued demand notices by SBI and Axis under letter dated August 17, 2022 and September 09, 2022 respectively under section 13 (2) of Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets & Enforcement of Securities Interest Act, 2002 ("SARFAESI Act") giving company a sixty days time period to deposit the amounts due to the banks amounting to Rs. 72.84 Crores & Rs. 20.04 Crores (amounts specified are per the notices issued by respective banks after application of interest and penal charges up to the date of these notices). Pursuant to the above, the company has submitted a proposal for compromise on November 10, 2022 for one time settlement of dues by making a payment of Rs.79.60 Crore (SBI: Rs.61.00 Crore & Axis: Rs. 18.60 Crore) as stipulated in the offer letter to be completed by March l5, 2023. Wherein Company has received approval from the consortium banks viz. State Bank of India and Axis Bank Limited vide their letters dated January 25, 2023 and January 27, 2023 respectively to its compromise proposal submitted on November l0, 2022 for one time settlement of bank dues of Rs.79.60 Crore to be paid by March 31, 2023, However, Company was unsuccessful to honour the compromise agreement as on March 31,2023. Subsequently SBI & Axis has revoked the compromise agreement as on April 29, 2023 and May 03, 2023. Company has submitted request for revival of the compromise agreement to banks but same is yet to confirmed by the respective banks. As the TRA Account is under freeze, the company is managing its daily operations with the support of Promoter Directors. 3. We draw attention to Note No.4 wherein the application filed by State Bank of India before Honble National Company Law Tribunal [NCLT] Hyderabad bench under Section 7 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 in respect of dues payable to State bank of India & Axis Bank Limited, was rejected by the Honble tribunal on 08th May 2024 without costs since same petition cannot be filed with two different authorities simultaneously and other grounds. 4. State Bank of India has sued for recovery before Debt Recovery Tribunal under SARFAESI Act, 2002, proceedings for which are in progress and next date of hearing is fixed for 21st August 2024. The company is taking appropriate steps through its legal counsel for necessary action. 5. Company has received warrant of attachment of immovable property at Surya Towers, Secunderabad, vide RC no. 175/ 2023 dated 13 March 2024 under Rule 48 of the second schedule to the Income Tax Act, 1961 read with the Recovery of Debts & Bankruptcy Act, 1993 which is listed for hearing before the Debt Recovery Tribunal for 21st August 2024. The company is taking appropriate steps through its legal counsel for necessary action. 6. Company has received notice dated 24th April 2024 from the Advocate Commissioner appointed by the court of chief Judicial Magistrate has served warrant of commission issued u/s 24 of the SARFAESI Act, 2002 giving therein 15 days notice & has taken possession of factory unit on 06 June 2024 in compliance of the said order of the court. The company is taking appropriate steps through its legal counsel for necessary action. 7. The Company has outstanding payables to vendors of Rs. 24.15 crores out of which a total of Rs. 22.03 Crores is overdue for more than 180 days in payments to vendors against which Input Tax Credit (ITC) has been claimed. These outstanding amounts are subject to reversal with an 18% interest charge due to non-compliance with ITC rules. The company has taken note of this for necessary compliance. 8. The company has incurred a net loss for the year ended March 31, 2024 - Rs.23.29 crores (for the year ended March 31,2023 -Rs. 6.42 crores). The company has outstanding amount due to vendors for more than three years as on March 31, 2023 amounting to Rs.5.53 crores (as on March 31,2023 - Rs. 6.09 crore) and repayment of loans due to banks of principal amounting to Rs.72.5 crores, further the withdrawal of support from Banks and other indicators as listed above in the qualification paragraphs, indicate existence of material uncertainty on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. The management is fully committed to pay off the dues to the vendors & banks and also striving to restore its operations to back to normal.

30. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

In terms of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, based upon the recommendations of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors has appointed M/s. Nishant Darak & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (CP No. 2246) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company, for conducting the Secretarial Audit for Financial Year ended March 31,2024.

The Report given by the Secretarial Auditor is annexed herewith as Annexure- 4 and forms integral part of this report and contains the following qualification, reservation or adverse remark:

Sl. No. Auditors Comment Management Reply 1. Company has submitted the un-audited financial results with a delay of 63 days for the Quarter ended June 30, 2023; 57 days for the Quarter and Half-Year ended September 30, 2023; 79 days for the Quarter ended December 31,2023 and a delay of 61 days in Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31,2024 under Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR Regulations and subsequently the Exchange has imposed penalties. Management is committed to take corrective steps to streamline its functioning to ensure & avoid such instances in future and penalties. 2. Company has made a delay of one day in submission of Disclosures of related party transactions for the half year ended September 30, 2023 under Regulation 23(9) of SEBI LODR Regulations. 3. Company made a delay in making disclosure of material event under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations to the BSE. 4. Due to the expiration of the term of office of Shri. Pankaj Kumar Trivedi as Independent Director, the resulting vacancy was filled by the Company by a delay of one day which resulted in imbalance in composition of committees. Accordingly, the exchange has levied a penalty for one day under Regulation 18 and 19 of SEBI LODR Regulations. 5. Company submitted the Reconciliation of Share capital Audit Report with a delay of 2 days for the Quarter ended June 30, 2023; 144 days for the Quarter ended December 31,2023 and 53 days for the Quarter ended March 31,2024 under regulation 76 of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018. 6. Company has not paid Annual Listing Fees for the Financial Year 2023-2024.

31. ANNUAL SECRETARIAL COMPLIANCE REPORT:

SEBI vide its Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMDI/27/2019 dated February 08, 2019 read with Regulation 24(A) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 directed listed entities to conduct Annual Secretarial Compliance Audit from a Practicing Company Secretary of all applicable SEBI Regulations and circulars/guidelines issued thereunder. In this regard, Secretarial Compliance Report for the Financial Year 2023-2024 was submitted to BSE Limited within 60 days of the end of the financial year.

32. INTERNAL AUDITORS:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 138 read with Rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and Section 179 read with Rule 8(4) of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, during the year under review the Internal Audit of the functions and activities of the Company was undertaken by the Internal Auditor of the Company on quarterly basis by M/s RKR & Associates, Chartered Accountants., the Internal Auditor of the Company.

Deviations are reviewed periodically and due compliance ensured. Summary of Significant Audit Observations along with recommendations and its implementations are reviewed by the Audit Committee and concerns, if any, are reported to Board.

The Board has re-appointed M/s. RKR & Associates, Chartered Accountants, # 3-6-823, Street No: 15, Beside Taj Mahal Hotel, Himayath Nagar, Narayanguda, Hyderabad-50029 as Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025.

33. DETAILS RELATING TO DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any public deposits during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 and as such, no amount of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

34. DETAILS OF DEPOSITS NOT IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE ACT:

Since the Company has not accepted any deposits during the Financial Year ended March 31,2024, there has been no non-compliance with the requirements of the Act.

Pursuant to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) notification dated 22nd January 2019 amending the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, the Company is required to file with the Registrar of Companies (ROC) requisite returns in Form DPT-3 for outstanding receipt of money/loan by the Company, which is not considered as deposits. The Company complied with this requirement within the prescribed timelines.

35. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 118 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has complied with the applicable provisions of the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and notified by Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

36. ANNUAL RETURN:

As required pursuant to Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, an annual return is uploaded on website of the Company www.viiavtextiles.in.

37. DISCLOSURE ABOUT COST AUDIT:

During the year under review, Section 148(1) of the Act is applicable to your Company and accordingly such accounts and records are made and maintained by the Company as specified. As per Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules framed there under M/s Nageswara Rao & Co (Registration No. 000332) Cost Accountants were appointed as Cost Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024.

38. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Management discussion and analysis report for the year under review as stipulated under Regulation 34 (e) read with schedule V, Part B of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 with BSE Limited in India is annexed herewith as Annexure- 5 to this report.

39. FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME:

The Company familiarises its Independent Directors on their appointment as such on the Board with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, etc. through familiarisation programme. The Company also conducts orientation programme upon induction of new Directors, as well as other initiatives to update the Directors on a continuing basis. The familiarisation programme for Independent Directors is disclosed on the Companys website www.viiavtextiles.in.

40. INSURANCE:

The properties and assets of your Company are adequately insured.

41. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SHAREHOLDERS INFORMATION:

The Company has implemented all of its major stipulations as applicable to the Company. As stipulated under Regulation 34 read with schedule V of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a report on Corporate Governance duly audited is appended as Annexure -6 for information of the Members. A requisite certificate from the Auditors of the Company confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is attached to the Report on Corporate Governance.

The Certificate(s) issued by M/s Nishant Darak & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, pertaining to compliance of ‘Corporate Governance conditions as applicable to the Company and no Disqualification/Debarment of its Directors from holding Directorship in the Company is annexed to Corporate Governance Report.

42. NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS COMPENSATION AND DISCLOSURES:

None of the Independent/Non-Executive Directors has any pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company which in the Judgment of the Board may affect the independence of the Directors.

43. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

Business Risk Evaluation and Management is an ongoing process within the Organization. The Company has a robust risk management framework to identify, monitor and minimize risks and also to identify business opportunities. As a process, the risks associated with the business are identified and prioritized based on severity, likelihood and effectiveness of current detection. Such risks are reviewed by the senior management on a quarterly basis. Risk Management Committee of the Board of Directors of your Company assists the Board in (a) overseeing and approving the Companys enterprise wide risk management framework; and (b) overseeing that all the risks that the organization faces such as strategic, financial, credit, market, liquidity, security, property, IT, legal, regulatory, reputational, other risks have been identified and assessed, and there is an adequate risk management infrastructure in place capable of addressing those risks. The development and implementation of risk management policy has been covered in the Management Discussion and Analysis, which forms part of this Report.

44. POLICIES:

The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandated the formulation of certain policies for all listed companies. All the policies are available on our website www.viiavtextiles.in.

45. STATUTORY COMPLIANCE:

The Company has complied with the required provisions relating to statutory compliance with regard to the affairs of the Company in all respects.

46. COMPANYS POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION INCLUDING CRITERIA FOR DETERMINING QUALIFICATIONS, POSITIVE ATTRIBUTES, INDEPENDENCE OF A DIRECTOR AND OTHER MATTERS PROVIDED UNDER SUB-SECTION (3) OF SECTION 178:

The assessment and appointment of Members to the Board is based on a combination of criterion that includes ethics, personal and professional stature, domain expertise, gender diversity and specific qualification required for the position. The potential Board Member is also assessed on the basis of independence criteria defined in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 27 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. In accordance with Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board adopted a remuneration policy for Directors, Key Management Personnel (KMPs) and Senior Management. The Policy is attached a part of Corporate Governance Report. We affirm that the remuneration paid to the Directors is as per the terms laid down in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company.

47. CODE OF CONDUCT FOR THE PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

The Board of Directors has adopted the Insider Trading Policy in accordance with the requirements of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 and the applicable Securities laws. The Insider Trading Policy of the Company lays down guidelines and procedures to be followed, and disclosures to be made while dealing with shares of the Company, as well as the consequences of violation. The policy has been formulated to regulate, monitor and ensure reporting of deals by employees and to maintain the highest ethical standards of dealing in Company securities.

The Insider Trading Policy of the Company covering code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information and code of conduct for the prevention of insider trading, is available on our website (www. viiavtextiles.in).

48. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a Policy on Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at workplace.

This is in line with provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (‘POSH Act) and the Rules made thereunder. With the objective of providing a safe working environment, all employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this Policy. The policy is available on the website at www.viiavtextiles.in.

As per the requirement of the POSH Act and Rules made thereunder, the Company has constituted an Internal Committee at all its locations known as the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Committees, to inquire and redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment.

All employees are covered under this policy. During the year 2023-2024, there were no complaints received by the Committee.

49. EVENT BASED DISCLOSURES:

During the year under review, the Company has not taken up any of the following activities

a. Issue of sweat equity share: NA

b. Issue of shares with differential rights: NA

c. Issue of shares under employees stock option scheme: NA

d. Disclosure on purchase by Company or giving of loans by it for purchase of its shares: NA

e. Buy back shares: NA

f. Disclosure about revision: NA

g. Preferential Allotment of Shares: NA

50. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016:

During the year under review, there were no applications made or proceedings pending in the name of the Company under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

State Bank of India (Financial Creditor) has filed petition Under Section 7 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 against the Company at Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad Bench on June 05, 2023 which got registered on June 22, 2023 and one of the Operational Creditor of the Company has filed petition against the company under Section 9 of Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016 with Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Hyderabad Bench. However the application filed by State Bank of India has been rejected by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Hyderabad Bench on 08th May,2024 without costs.

51. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUATION AMOUNT ON ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND VALUATION WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

Nil

52. FAILURE TO IMPLEMENT CORPORATE ACTIONS:

During the year under review, no corporate actions were done by the Company.

53. SUSPENSION OF TRADING IN SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY:

The securities of the Company are suspended from trading by the stock exchange w.e.f. 03.06.2024 due to non- payment of Annual Listing Fees.

54. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors place on record their appreciation for the overwhelming co-operation and assistance received from the investors, customers, business associates, bankers, vendors, as well as regulatory and governmental authorities. Your Directors also thanks the employees at all levels, who through their dedication, co-operation, support and smart work have enabled the Company to achieve a moderate growth and is determined to poise for a significant growth in the year to come.

Your Directors also wish to place on record their appreciation of business constituents, banks and other financial institutions and shareholders of the Company, SEBI, BSE, NSDL and CDSL, etc. for their continued support for the growth of the Company.