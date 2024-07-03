Vijay Textiles Ltd Summary

Originally incorporated in Feb.90 as a private limited company,Hyderabad based Vijay Textiles Ltd subsequently became public in Jun.94. Initially, the company was in the business of trading. The major activities consisted of purchase of polyester yarn from Reliance Industries, converting the yarn into grey cloth at Bhiwandi through job contracts and converting the grey cloth into finished fabrics through textile processors. The fabrics were marketed under the Vijay brand name throughout India. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing of Textiles.In Jun.93, the company ventured into full-fledged manufacture of processed textiles, by acquiring a running mill at Khattedan (near Hyderabad) from S K Textile Industries. The installed capacity is 172 lac mtr pa which comprises 96 lac mtr pa of printed polyester shirting and 76 lac mtr pa of dyed polyester shirting. The company went public with its maiden issue in Mar.95 (premium: Rs 80) to augment the long-term working capital as well as to part-finance the cost of balancing equipment, a diesel generator set, and a waste water recycling plant. The company is selling its output to the lower sections of the society.During the year 1998-99, the Company changed its growth strategy by placing more thrust on manufacturing of larger portion of high value added products by installing new machineries.The company made a tremendous export turnover of Rs.128.16 lakhs in the year 1999-2000 along with increase in its turnover of Rs.4183.88 lakhs as compared to Rs.3527.55 lakhs in the previous year, registering a growth of 18.60%.The company has sub divided its equity during November 2004 from 3327200 shares of Rs.10 each into 33272000 shares of Re.1 each.Consequently the Face Value of Equity has come down from Rs.10 to Re.1.The Company opened its new Furnishing Mall at Ameerpet in Hyderabad in December 2005. It commissioned new manufacturing facility at Rajapoor Village in Mahaboob Nagar District during financial year 2006-07 and commenced operations from 15th March 2007. It further commissioned the new manufacturing facility at Rajapoor Village in Mahaboob Nagar District, for its wider width fabric from 28th September 2007. The Company opened new state of the art mega retail showroom at Kukatpally in Hyderabad on 24th October, 2007. It commissioned the new Embroidery Facility at its unit in Rajapoor Village, Mahaboob Nagar District during financial year 2008-09 and commenced operations of new facility from 10th March 2009. It opened fourth Furnishing Mall in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad at Dilsukhnagar and A.S. Rao Nagar on 25th June, 2009 and 21st September, 2009 respectively. In 2010-11, with the commissioning of phase II of the Embroidery Section at Rajapoor Factory, the Company added 9 more machines imported from Japan taking the tally of embroidery machines to 18 and have thus augmented its capacity in line with the increasing demand for embroidered fabric.